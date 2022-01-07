One GI continues its purpose driven expansion in Ohio and beyond.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One GI, a gastroenterology management services organization, has partnered with Digestive Disease Consultants ("DDC") in the Cleveland, OH market. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, One GI identifies and partners with leading gastroenterology practices that are seeking a strategic alliance to provide capital and management services to help foster growth, drive economies of scale, and deliver the highest quality care to patients.

Formed in April 2020, One GI is comprised of leading gastroenterology practices throughout Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana and is one of the fastest growing GI platforms in the country. Established in 1989, DDC has grown to 5 physicians and 5 advanced practice providers operating in 3 locations serving the greater Cleveland area.

One GI's CEO Robbie Allen commented, "We are excited to welcome DDC to the platform and we look forward to growing collaboratively in the future as we continue to build out our strategic Ohio presence. Our expansion in Ohio is a key aspect of our long-term growth of the platform, and this partnership underscores our commitment to geographic density and physician and patient centric growth."

"We are excited to finalize our relationship with One GI," said Fadi Bashour, M.D., DDC's COO. "This partnership will allow for better growth and innovation to serve the northern Ohio region, and we are excited about our future together.

Goodwin Procter and Reed Smith served as exclusive legal counsel to One GI, and Alvarez and Marsal served as a key diligence partner. Michael Kroin of Physician Growth Partners served as the financial advisor to DDC and Russel Hilton with Alston & Bird served as legal representation for DDC.

About One GI

One GI is a gastroenterology management services organization that partners with GI physicians to help them manage, optimize, and grow their practices. One GI provides critical business services to physicians so they can focus on what they do best: providing excellent care to patients. For additional information on One GI, please visit www.onegi.com.

About Webster Equity Partners

Founded in 2003, Webster Equity Partners is a private equity firm that partners with healthcare service companies with a focus on high impact growth strategies based on delivering the highest quality care and exceptional service. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, including a complete list of companies, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com.

