Planet Fitness Ranked #7 Overall In Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®

HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced it has been recognized as one of the top franchises in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Of the 500 franchises recognized, Planet Fitness ranked #7 overall and ranked #1 in the fitness category for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"We are honored to be recognized on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list as one of the top franchisors for the fourth consecutive year. This recognition demonstrates the strength of our brand, our continued growth, and our ability to democratize fitness with a differentiated model that makes fitness affordable and accessible to all," said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer for Planet Fitness. "This recognition is truly a testament to our dedicated team members, passionate and resilient franchisees, and our shared mission of improving people's lives through health and wellness."

Placement in the Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry.

This announcement comes following Planet Fitness' seventh year on the global stage as the premier sponsor of Times Square's New Year's Eve celebration and the recent announcement of its achievement as the first fitness brand to receive the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI).

Planet Fitness offers extremely low membership fees starting at just $10 a month, a high-quality fitness experience at an incredible value, and a variety of benefits including a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment, fitness training included with every membership, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more.

To learn more about Planet Fitness, please visit PlanetFitness.com. The full ranking can be viewed here. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2022 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 11th.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2021, Planet Fitness had more than 15.0 million members and 2,193 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

