DoubleLine Round Table Prime 2022

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The third annual edition of DoubleLine's Round Table Prime, bringing together thought leaders to discuss macroeconomic conditions, market outlooks and investment ideas, is now viewable on DoubleLine's YouTube channel.

Round Table Prime host Jeffrey Gundlach, moderator Jeffrey Sherman and their fellow panelists James Bianco, Danielle DiMartino Booth, Ed Hyman and David Rosenberg cover a broad range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, real estate, currencies and commodities. This edition of Round Table Prime was recorded Jan. 4, 2022.

To view the Round Table, divided into three segments, please visit these YouTube pages:

Macroeconomic themes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgcm_x_wmzY

Market outlooks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sgvIEPd7M8E

Investment ideas: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kB5T-SQmQqo

The homepage of DoubleLine's YouTube channel is located here: https://www.youtube.com/c/DoubleLineCapital/videos

James Bianco is President and Macro Strategist at Bianco Research. Danielle DiMartino Booth is CEO and Chief Strategist of Quill Intelligence. Jeffrey Gundlach is Founder and CEO of DoubleLine Capital. Ed Hyman is Chairman and Head of Research at Evercore ISI. David Rosenberg is President, Chief Economist and Strategist of Rosenberg Research & Associates. Jeffrey Sherman is Deputy Chief Investment Officer of DoubleLine Capital.

About DoubleLine

DoubleLine provides its services through investment advisers registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. As of the September 30 close of the third quarter of 2021, DoubleLine managed $137 billion in assets across all vehicles, including open-end mutual funds, collective investment trusts, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, hedge funds, variable annuities, UCITS and separate accounts.

