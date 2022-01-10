Contests
Encompass Health announces date of 2021 fourth quarter earnings call

Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will report results for its fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, after the market closes on Feb. 1, 2022. The Company will host an investor conference call at 10 a.m. ET on Feb. 2, 2022, to discuss its results.

(PRNewsfoto/Encompass Health Corporation)
The conference call may be accessed by dialing 866-342-8591 and giving the conference ID EHCQ421. International callers should dial 203-518-9713 and give the same conference ID. Please call approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure you are connected.

A live webcast of the conference call and an online replay of the conference call can be found on the Company's investor website at https://investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 145 hospitals, 251 home health locations, and 96 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact:
Casey Winger | 205 970-5912
casey.winger@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Mark Miller | 205 970-5860
mark.miller@encompasshealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-announces-date-of-2021-fourth-quarter-earnings-call-301457485.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.