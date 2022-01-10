Help at Home Names Chief Development Officer and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, a leading national provider of in-home, person-centered care for seniors, announced the addition of two leadership roles. Rich Tinsley joins Help at Home as the company's new chief development officer, and Darren Lehrich joins as senior vice president of investor relations and finance.

Rich Tinsley, Chief Development Officer

"We're excited about the addition of these two experienced leaders as we continue our growth strategy and our focus on delivering a more holistic care model of the future," said Help at Home CEO Chris Hocevar. "The contributions from both Tinsley and Lehrich will further enable us to successfully fulfill our mission to provide Great Days and Meaningful Moments to seniors aging in place in their homes, the preferred care setting."

Rich Tinsley will oversee Help at Home's Mergers and Acquisitions and Integration Management Office. Darren Lehrich will partner with Help at Home's executive leadership and finance teams to advance the company's strategy and expand relationships with key stakeholders across the capital markets and the health care services sector.

Tinsley brings more than twenty years of professional experience from diverse industries such as health care, law and finance. His expertise includes creating strategic growth plans and designing business solutions to drive robust profitability in the private and public sectors. Previously, Tinsley served as president and CEO for Stoneridge Partners, a nationwide leading health care M&A advisory firm specializing in the brokerage of home care, hospice and behavioral health agencies. His track record includes developing and integrating new businesses. Tinsley is a CPA and earned a JD and MBA from the University of Louisville.

Lehrich brings significant capital markets, finance and strategy expertise to the Help at Home team. Since 2015, he has served in corporate leadership roles including investor relations, finance and strategy in publicly traded and private equity-backed health care service companies; including Magellan Health and American Renal Associates. Prior to Lehrich's corporate experience, he spent more than 15 years on Wall Street as an equity research analyst covering the health care sector, including 10 years as managing director at Deutsche Bank. He received his undergraduate degree in Health Policy and Administration from Penn State University and his MBA in finance from Purdue University's Krannert School of Management.

"With the addition of these two new leaders, I'm confident our focus will only be sharpened as we bring new, innovative value-based programs, data and technology to the home care industry," said Help at Home President Tim O'Rourke. "We're looking forward to advancing our strategy in 2022 as we continue to grow, providing seniors and other individuals in need with quality, in-home care."

About Help at Home

For more than 45 years, Help at Home, a leading provider of high-quality, relationship-based home care, has provided person-centered care to help seniors and the disabled remain in their homes, the preferred setting of care. Help at Home provides in-home, community-based care in 11 states with the help of nearly 30,000 highly trained, compassionate caregivers who have relationships with 67,000 clients (50,000 monthly). For more information about Help at Home and its services, visit www.helpathome.com.

Kristen Trenaman

VP of Public Relations

Ktrenaman@helpathome.com

Contact: 502-445-4126

Darren Lehrich, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Help at Home