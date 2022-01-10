Contests
Northwestern Mutual Scholarship Program Grants $500,000 to Childhood Cancer Survivors and Siblings Pursuing Higher Education

Company names 50 scholars nationwide; encourages additional applications for 2022 program
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Coalition Against Childhood Cancer, the average cost of battling childhood cancer for just one family starts at $833,000, including medical costs and lost parental wages. Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, is committed to making a difference in the lives of those children and their loved ones, including providing needed financial support. Today, the company announced the recipients its 2021 Childhood Cancer Survivor and Sibling Scholarship program and is encouraging additional families to apply for scholarship funding through the program.

Northwestern Mutual. (PRNewsFoto/Northwestern Mutual)
"At Northwestern Mutual, we know the impact a childhood cancer diagnosis can have on the entire family," said Steve Radke, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "We're deeply committed to ensuring children affected by childhood cancer and their siblings have the opportunity to pursue their college dreams regardless of financial challenges."

The financial impact of childhood cancer can be overwhelming and lead to long-term financial challenges. Northwestern Mutual's Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program was created in an effort to ease the financial burden on families affected by childhood cancer by helping to fund school tuition and fees. This year's program marks the largest group of scholars to date, with 50 students nationwide receiving a $5,000 renewable scholarship (for a total of $10,000). Each recipient has been affected by childhood cancer, either as a survivor or sibling, and has demonstrated strong academic performance.

The complete list of 2021 Childhood Cancer Survivor and Sibling Scholarship recipients is included below.

2021 Survivor Scholarship Recipients

Name/State

School

Aja Phan; Illinois

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Alastair Rooney; Colorado

Colorado School of Mines

Althea Mae Hutchinson; Pennsylvania

Drexel University

Alyssa Zoll; Washington

Western Washington University

Carley Connelly; Minnesota

University of Colorado-Colorado Springs

Coby Liebelt; Wisconsin

Liberty University

Connor Solsbee; Tennessee

University of Tennessee: Knoxville

Daniel McCaffery; New Jersey

Rutgers Business School of New Brunswick

Dylan Robinson; Ohio

Miami University: Oxford

Elizabeth Mader; Ohio

Chapman University

Emma Lande; Washington

Washington State University

Hollyn Peterson; Wisconsin

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Ivan Alvarez Lopez; California

San Jose State University

Madison Homich; Michigan

Saginaw Valley State University

Madison Hensley; Tennessee

Lee University

Maggie Conlon; Wisconsin

Butler University

Miranda Huber; North Dakota

University of Mary

Molly Garretson; New Mexico

Texas Tech University

Myles Krick; Colorado

Metropolitan State University of Denver

Olivia Stern; Wisconsin

Fordham University

Rose Kore; Florida

Belmont University

Samuel Kuchta; Wisconsin

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Sarah Smith; Utah

Dixie State University

Sarah Grace Garland; Tennessee

East Tennessee State University

Trey Sieradski; Colorado

University of Alabama

2021 Sibling Scholarship Recipients

Andrew Nevarez; California

Stanford University

Annabella Colucci, Illinois

Butler University

Anthony Acierto; Ohio

Syracuse University

Caleb Smith; Tennessee

Tennessee Technological University

Caroline Pedersen; Georgia

Georgia College and State University

Cassandra Mavis; Ohio

Ohio State University: Columbus Campus

Hannah Uhl; Iowa

University of Kansas

Hannah Grace Winkle; Tennessee

University of Tennessee: Knoxville

Haylee Werner; Texas

Texas A&M University

Hunter Cibula; California

University of Southern California

Jaiden Price; New York

SUNY University at Binghamton

Kade Cutler; Montana

Montana State University

Kalie Peterson; Missouri

University of Notre Dame

Katherine Gregory; Illinois

University of South Carolina: Columbia

Khloe Davis; Tennessee

Liberty University

Lane Remmich; Colorado

West Texas A&M University

Leah Abrahamsson; Colorado

University of Colorado Boulder

Lillian Martin; Washington

Bellevue College

MacKayla Wammack; Idaho

Brigham Young University

Madison Vogel; Deleware

College of William and Mary

Preston Hancock; Ohio

Brigham Young University

Shayna Lopatin; Michigan

University of Michigan

Sierra Harding; California

San Diego State University

Spencer Hancock; Ohio

Brigham Young University

William Engedal; Wisconsin

Northwestern University

Applications for the 2022 scholarship program are open now through Feb. 2, 2022. Selection results are expected by May 2022. To learn more and apply, visit:

To date, Northwestern Mutual has supported more than 110 scholars and contributed more than $900,000 through its Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program. The program is administered through Scholarship America, an organization dedicated to developing scholarship solutions for student success.

Since 2012, the Northwestern Mutual Childhood Cancer Program has contributed more than $35 million to the cause to find better treatments and cures for childhood cancer, while providing family and patient support and aiding those who struggle with the long-term effects of cancer treatment. To learn more about Northwestern Mutual's commitment to the fight against childhood cancer visit the Foundation website here.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation
The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $400 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry- leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 90 on the 2021 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2021.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwestern-mutual-scholarship-program-grants-500-000-to-childhood-cancer-survivors-and-siblings-pursuing-higher-education-301455210.html

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual

