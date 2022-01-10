Okuma America Corporation Launches MA-600HIII Horizontal Machining Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the management team at Okuma America Corporation are excited to announce the launch of a next-generation machining center to join the company's horizontal machining center lineup. This new machine - the Okuma MA-600HIII – brings next-level machining capabilities to the MA-600H family by offering several new features.

The Okuma MA-600HIII brings next-level machining capabilities to the MA-600H family by offering several new features.

Impressive 10K Spindle

The MA-600HIII's new 10K RPM standard spindle effectively handles a wide range of applications, from heavy-duty to high-feed machining. The enhanced spindle is now equipped with a new thru-spindle coolant suction feature, which removes residual coolant inside the tool and spindle.

Smart Design

This next-generation horizontal machining center weighs in at a massive 55,000 pounds, ensuring structural stability and consistent precision machining operations for the long haul. This machine has a larger work envelope than its predecessor, with added X-axis travel capabilities. Additionally, the MA-600HIII can perform automatic tool change operations in less than four seconds flat! Additional enhancements have also been made to Okuma's market-leading thermal management technology, including decreased temperature deviation of the machine to an improved 7μ (seven micron) dimensional change per 24-hour period. This is particularly effective when faced with severe swings in the ambient temperature.

Upgraded Chip & Coolant Management Systems

The Okuma MA-600HIII features an enhanced coolant management system, ball screw cooling for the X, Y and Z axes, an upgraded workspace design to prevent chip accumulation, and improved chip evacuation functionality. This level of innovation maximizes uptime and allows for long periods of continuous machine operation.

The all-new sludge-less tank technology activates sophisticated filtering and liquid flow patterns of the chip / coolant mixture to mitigate settling of the mixture in the bottom of the receiving tank. This new technology reduces the need for time-consuming tank cleaning and affords increased machine operation time.

Automation Friendly

The MA-600HIII's flexible design allows for a variety of automation applications. The workspace area can equip up to seven part loading/unloading ports or up to eight workholding clamp ports, which can help eliminate the need for complicated circuit arrangements for hydraulic applications. Up to 16 ports are available in the machine's setup station, expanding part capacity and the possibilities for robotic applications.

Key Specs of the MA-600HIII Horizontal Machining Center:

Table Size mm (in) 630 x 630 (24.80 x 24.80)

Max Loadable Size mm (in) 1,050 x 1,200 (41.34 x 47.24)

Spindle Speed min⁻¹ 10,000 [6,000, 12,000, 15,000 and 20,000 options also available]

Weight kg (lbs) 25,000 (55,000)

Rapid Traverse m/min (ipm) X: 60 (2,362), Y: 60 (2,362), Z: 60 (2,362)

Equipped with an impressive list of standard features, the Okuma MA-600HIII is a reliable and profitable addition to any shop floor. Visit okuma.com/products/MA-600HIII for more details and to request a quote.

About Okuma America Corporation

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, spindles and automation systems, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in THINC network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantage through the open possibilities of machine tools today and into the future. For more information, visit Okuma.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Okuma America Corporation