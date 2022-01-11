Aritzia & Their PLM Success

A fashion company finds their PLM match

Aritzia is a fast-growing fashion company. The Hill family started Aritzia inside their 70-year-old department store in Vancouver. The first standalone boutique was opened in 1984 and has since evolved into a vertically-integrated design house. With over 101 aspirational boutiques and 4,000 employees, the emphasis is on exceptional service. They have multiple brands, each with its own creative team and aesthetic.

Wanting to ditch spreadsheets and eliminate as much of the less-value-added work as possible, Aritzia decided the time was right for PLM. After a rigorous and thorough selection process, they chose Centric PLM™. Aritzia carefully prepared for a smooth implementation, taking a step back to revisit their existing workflows.

Today, they have cut way back on administrative work for their designers and facilitated large assortments. Their processes are streamlined and automated. Discover what Aritzia's Director of Product Integration, Vanessa Goluboff, and Director of Product Technology, Tim Smith, say about these topics and more!

About Aritzia (www.aritzia.com)

Aritzia is an innovative design house and fashion boutique. We're about individual style. We're obsessed with quality. And we think shopping should be fun. The Hill family started Aritzia inside their 70-year-old department store in Vancouver. When Brian Hill opened the first standalone boutique in 1984, the idea was simple: offer beautiful clothes in aspirational spaces with exceptional service. Women seemed to like what we were doing, so we grew. And we've kept on growing ever since.

We develop our own brands, treating each as an independent label with its own creative team and aesthetic. As a group, they have a few things in common: an effortless appeal, a focus on fit and an of-the-moment point of view. We sweat the small stuff. It's why we search out the best mills and factories around the world. It's why we consider (and reconsider) every last seam, pleat and button. It's why our clothes look and feel so good. We round out our selection with pieces from brands we love – ones who obsess about craftsmanship and design as much as we do.

Centric Software (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software® provides a Product Concept to Consumer Digital Transformation Platform for fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor, consumer electronics and consumer goods including cosmetics and personal care and food and beverage. Centric's flagship Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform, Centric PLM™, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, quality and product portfolio optimization innovations specifically for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric Visual Innovation Platform (CVIP) offers highly visual digital board experiences for collaboration and decision-making. Centric Retail Planning is an innovative, cloud-native solution powered by Armonica Retail S.R.L., that delivers an end-to-end retail planning process designed to maximize retail business performance. Centric Software pioneered mobility, introducing the first mobile apps for PLM, and is widely known for connectivity to dozens of other enterprise systems including ERP, DAM, PIM, e-com, planning and more as well as creative tools such as Adobe® Illustrator and a host of 3D CAD connectors. Centric's innovations are 100% market-driven with the highest user adoption rate and fastest time to value in the industry. All Centric innovations shorten time to market, boost product innovation and reduce costs.

Centric Software is majority-owned by Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, including being named by Red Herring to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Centric also received various excellence awards from Frost & Sullivan in 2012, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

