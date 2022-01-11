Athletico Physical Therapy Enters Oklahoma and Arkansas through Strategic Acquisitions

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy announced today it has entered the Oklahoma and Arkansas markets through the acquisitions of Therapy Specialists of Oklahoma and Carson Physical Therapy, respectively. The transactions further Athletico's continued growth, expanding its clinical footprint by five locations in the greater Oklahoma City area and four locations in central Arkansas. Terms were not disclosed.

"Therapy Specialists of Oklahoma and Carson Physical Therapy are incredible organizations that share our passion for delivering outstanding patient experiences," said Ron Rodgers, President and CEO of Athletico. "Both have established strong reputations among their patients and healthcare referral sources for their commitment to delivering high-quality care in the communities they serve. We look forward to welcoming the Therapy Specialists and Carson teams to Athletico as we further invest and deepen our impact in Oklahoma and Arkansas."

Therapy Specialists of Oklahoma co-owners and clinicians, Joe Streich and Sam Zantout, joined together in 2013 to create the premier provider of physical therapy in central Oklahoma with a mission to provide exceptional treatment delivered by quality therapists. Its five locations serve Edmond, Midwest City, Oklahoma City, and Yukon, providing a full range of physical and manual therapy as well as specialty services, including dry needling, orthopedics, sport rehabilitation, and more.

"Sam and I are extremely excited about our new partnership with Athletico," said Joe Streich, Managing Partner and Founder of Therapy Specialists of Oklahoma. "We believe we have found the perfect teammate to allow us to continue delivering exceptional patient care, foster employee growth and opportunity, as well as improve our community involvement in the Oklahoma market."

Carson Physical Therapy was founded in 2003 by Jenny and Adam Carson. Carson Physical Therapy is a leading provider of physical therapy in central Arkansas with four locations serving Benton, Bryant, and East End. These clinics specialize in the treatment of pre-, post-, and non-surgical orthopedic dysfunction and sports injuries through a variety of physical and manual techniques.

Adam Carson, co-founder of Carson Physical Therapy, added, "When we began looking for a partner to help maximize our practice's growth for the future, Jenny and I were excited by Athletico's philosophies, client-centered treatment approach, and vast resources. We realized this was a good fit for our organization, our staff, our community, and our clientele. After that, the rest was easy, and we now look forward to working together."

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 600 locations throughout 16 states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit http://www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

About Therapy Specialists of Oklahoma

Therapy Specialists of Oklahoma is a premier provider of physical therapy serving five locations throughout central Oklahoma. Our clinicians offer a full range of physical and manual therapy, and specialty services, including dry needling, orthopedics, sport rehabilitation, and more. With every patient, our goal is to restore their prior level of function by following an initial assessment with a customized program of care that will not only heal an injury or condition, but also will help prevent problems from recurring. For more information, visit: www.therspecok.com.

About Carson Physical Therapy

Carson Physical Therapy is a premier provider of physical therapy serving communities at four locations across central Arkansas. Carson's clinicians specialize in the treatment of pre-, post-, and non-surgical orthopedic dysfunction and sports injuries with a focus on evidence-based practice parameters to help patients get better. For more information, visit: http://carsonphysicaltherapy.com.

