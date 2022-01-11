Certified Piedmontese delivers healthy beef nationwide

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Piedmontese continues to grow exponentially as the company delivers 360,000 cuts of beef to customers nationwide between January and December 2021 – an increase of 2% over the same period in 2020 and of over 400% since 2019.

COVID-19 Caused Rocketing Growth

Certified Piedmontese achieved tremendous growth in 2020 when the United States of America delved into the impacts of COVID-19 on agriculture, specifically meat production and supply chain. The unprecedented market trend of purchasing surplus groceries caused meat sales to reach record highs in 2020. "We have welcomed 15,000 new customers since 2020," emphasized Certified Piedmontese's owner Shane Peed. "Over the last two years, we saw over 400% growth in sales. We did not predict to reach this stage before 2028."

The year 2021 for Certified Piedmontese was a race for the company to retain its rocketed growth in 2020. "We have successfully met the increasing market demands and continue to make great strides to ensure our processes not only reach but exceed high-quality standards and sustainability goals within our cattle and beef business," said Ben Mohl, Marketing Manager at Certified Piedmontese.

Consumers Won't Stop Looking for Healthy Beef

"The continuous growth of Certified Piedmontese in the beef market reflects the general trend of American consumers consciously making healthier choices and seeking out a better beef for them and their families. We couldn't be more excited for the future of our brand and our customers by continuing to deliver the best beef in the country," said Mohl.

Steering Company Direction with Human Experiences

The beef distribution company ended the last quarter of 2021 with a sensational holiday campaign. "We emphasized on the theme 'The Thing that Brings us Together,'" said Becca Page, Advertising Manager at Certified Piedmontese. "This year, we invite customers to focus on the memories made with friends and family during special occasions over delicious food. We communicated the heartfelt message with a friendly and inviting perspective and won over new customer groups to the Certified Piedmontese brand."

For its customers, Certified Piedmontese aims to continue its growth as the trusted source of natural, sustainable Piedmontese beef that encourages a life of health and fulfillment with friendly experiences, top-notch beef of unmatched taste, and a deep passion for food.

About Certified Piedmontese: Certified Piedmontese provides America with the rare Italian-heritage Piedmontese beef with a farm-to-fork approach that ensures traceability, environmental sustainability, humane animal handling, and responsible resource management at every step. Our cattle are raised on family ranches across the Midwest and are verified all-natural, never given antibiotics, steroids, or hormones. To learn why retailers, chefs, and our customers choose Certified Piedmontese for top-notch beef that doesn't sacrifice health for flavor or tenderness, visit TheFancyRancher.com or join us at Facebook.com/CertifiedPiedmontese and Instagram.com/certifiedpiedmontese.

