DCS Corporation Names Larry Egbert President & Chief Operating Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Larry Egbert as its new President and Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2022.

Larry Egbert

Since joining DCS in 2014 as Executive Vice President and Manager of the Air-Sea Forces Sector, Larry has helmed a rapid expansion and diversification effort that has included long-term growth and stability. As President & COO, he replaces Randy Washington who retired from DCS after nearly 35 years with the company.

"Larry is a proven leader. He brings strong management expertise and an industry perspective that can only be gained from a career spent in service of the U.S. military and the Warfighter," commented Jim Benbow, CEO. "I can think of no one better to take the baton from Randy as we move forward into a new era of challenge and growth for the company."

A distinguished 25-year Navy veteran, Larry has served as a carrier aviator, test pilot, systems engineer, and program manager. Highlights of his military experience include three operational deployments to the North Atlantic, Mediterranean, and North Arabian Sea; Lead Navy Test Pilot during the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Engineering & Manufacturing Development Phase; and Major Program Manager for Direct and Time Sensitive Strike Program Office (PMA-242).

Following his military service, Larry spent five years as a Senior Vice President and Operations Manager at SAIC providing support for U.S. Navy Programs. He holds a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering from Ohio Northern University and a M.S. in Aeronautical Engineering from the United States Naval Postgraduate School.

About DCS

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation.

