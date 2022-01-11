Everside Health Announces Launch of COVID-19 Surveillance Testing Solution for Large Employers

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everside Health, LLC ("Everside"), a leading national direct primary care provider, today announced a partnership with Matrix Clinical Labs ("Matrix"), a Matrix Medical Network® business, to provide clients with at least 100 employees affordable, convenient and self-administered Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) lab-based COVID-19 tests, as well as at-home antigen tests, in compliance with the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)'s Emergency Temporary Standard.

Everside Health (PRNewsfoto/Everside Health)

The self-administered tests offer an affordable, safe, accessible, at-work/at-home option with PCR results available as quickly as 24-to-48 hours. The Solution – which saves employers approximately 66% compared to competing testing services – is available nationwide, and a growing number of companies, non-profits and labor organizations have already signed up.

"At Everside, our goal is to keep workforces healthy and active while reducing the total cost of care for patients and employers alike," said Everside Health Chief Product Officer, Wes Donohoe. "Our partnership with Matrix furthers that mission by making workplace COVID-19 surveillance testing and OSHA compliance quick, easy and convenient for our clients, and at a fraction of the cost of other testing services."

Everside's COVID-19 testing Solution is designed to help large companies, school districts, labor organizations and beyond keep all of their employees safe, regardless of physical location, while maintaining compliance with OSHA's Emergency Temporary Standard. It is built to accommodate around-the-clock shifts, multiple job sites and other unique needs of workforces. Details of the Solution include:

Safe, accessible and convenient : No waiting in line – test kits are shipped direct to the workplace or home and can be delivered anywhere in the United Sates.

Easy and efficient : Employees register and self-administer the test, then either ship it back to Matrix's lab with the pre-paid shipping label or report their result on Matrix's lab platform. All employer reporting to regulatory bodies is also handled by the Solution.

Timely results : Employees can obtain PCR results as quickly as 24-to-48 hours post-test through Matrix's easy-to-use, self-service portal. All test results are guaranteed to be available within 48 hours.

Competitively priced testing: Everside's Solution is a cost-effective solution that saves employers approximately 66% compared to competing testing services.

As part of Everside's direct primary care model, the Company offers preventive health services including mental health, onsite or nearsite employer workforces, as well as virtually. This approach has been successful in helping employees better manage a wide array of costly, chronic health problems, such as diabetes and high blood pressure. On average, employers on the Everside program save 17% on claims costs by year three and 31% by year five, based on retrospective savings analysis. The Company, which operates more than 350 health centers in over 140 U.S. markets across 34 states, recently announced that it opened 52 health centers in 2021 – an increase of 42% from the prior year – underscoring its commitment to providing affordable, accessible direct primary care to labor unions, school systems, municipalities and other employers.

For companies looking to learn more about Everside's COVID-19 testing Solution and get in touch with a representative, visit www.eversidehealth.com/workplace-covid-19-testing.

About Everside Health

Everside Health is one of the largest direct primary care providers in the U.S., operating 350+ health centers in 34 states located at or near the facilities of its employer, union and other benefit sponsor clients. Everside's patient-focused, care-obsessed, technology-driven healthcare delivery model aligns incentives to benefit the patient, the physician and the benefit provider, all while reducing the total cost of care. Patients receive convenient, low- or no-cost access to physicians and 24/7 virtual care, reducing the need for costly ER use. Everside Health is based in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit www.eversidehealth.com.

About Matrix Clinical Labs

Matrix Clinical Labs is a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory that provides state-of-the-art diagnostic services and clinical testing support. In 2020, Matrix expanded its clinical diagnostic and testing services to improve patient safety and quality of care, bringing needed preventative and diagnostic testing into homes and workplaces. For more information, visit https://matrixmedicalnetwork.com/clinical-labs .

Business Development Contact

Susan.Kinzler@eversidehealth.com

Press Contact

EversideHealth@edelman.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Everside Health