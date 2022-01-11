InventHelp Inventors Develop Mail Delivery System to Increase Efficiency (HFD-120)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a more efficient way for residents to retrieve delivered mail from a neighborhood mailbox cluster," said one of two inventors, from Houston, Texas, "so we invented the MAILBOX VACUUM SYSTEM. Our design also eliminates the need to walk outside to send outgoing mail."

The invention provides an improved curbside-to-multiple-residence mail delivery system. In doing so, it eliminates repeated trips back and forth to the mailbox. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases security and convenience. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for new housing complexes, condo/apartment complex buildings, small business facilities, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HFD-120, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

