Locus Robotics Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics today announced it has been named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

(PRNewsfoto/Locus Robotics)

Locus Robotics, a provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, has been awarded a 2022 BIG Innovation Award for Technology. Locus is continuously innovating warehouse robotics to meet the ever-changing needs of today's logistics and supply chain industries. The company has developed a fully autonomous system for use in e-commerce and distribution warehouses that efficiently coordinates human labor and mobile robots together to optimize productivity quickly, cost-effectively, and seamlessly scalable.

"Locus Robotics is honored to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for the 2022 BIG Innovation Award," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "We are proud to have been able to assist so many companies by enabling them to intelligently solve warehouse and logistic challenges so they can focus on enhanced business outcomes and continued customer service instead."

"Innovation is driving growth in the global economy," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Locus Robotics as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2–3x, with less labor compared to traditional piece handling systems. This solution helps retailers, 3PLs and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments, easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, instantly transforming productivity without transforming the warehouse. In 2021 Locus Robotics joined the Inc. 500, ranking number 428. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

