Login with Unstoppable Launches as the First Functional Single Sign-On Service for Ethereum and Polygon

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unstoppable Domains , the leading platform for user-controlled digital identity on Web3, today announced the global launch of Login with Unstoppable, the first functional NFT single sign-on service for Ethereum and Polygon. Login with Unstoppable allows people to share data, such as email addresses, NFTs, and off-chain information, with applications they use, all using an Unstoppable domain. With 2 million registered domains ending in .crypto, .nft, .wallet and more, Unstoppable Domains is the world's top provider of NFT domains and a gateway to global Web3 adoption.

"Web3 needs a better onboarding experience, and this foundational layer for digital identity is fundamental for our customers and partners in achieving this mission," said Matthew Gould, Founder and CEO of Unstoppable Domains. "Login with Unstoppable provides a foundation for digital identity in the Web3 era by allowing people to carry a unique username across wallets, apps, services, games, and the metaverse. NFT domains now become a unique internet identifier that can be used as a login with Web3 superpowers."

For companies, Login with Unstoppable is the first free solution to allow users to login using an NFT, instead of connecting a wallet. With minimal resources, companies can accelerate onboarding by having users bring their digital identities with them when they log in. For users, Login with Unstoppable addresses the username and password issues that have plagued Web2 by allowing people to select one unique username in the form of an NFT domain, such as "yourname.crypto." Unlike traditional emails and logins, NFT domains are 100% user owned, and data sharing is fully permissioned.

"Logging in securely and easily can be a problem across the web. We believe that the new Login with Unstoppable solution can abstract most of that, enabling a seamless point of entry for users into the metaverse, as well as an identity they can count on moving forwards," said Rev Miller, Co-Founder of Atlantis World. "At Atlantis World, we're committed to implementing the best and smartest solutions for our users from across the Web3 stack without sacrificing our mission or values. So, Unstoppable Domains was a natural partner for us when we heard about the new login solution. We're delighted to build Login with Unstoppable into the metaverse and are already planning to build out more utility for the Unstoppable Domains community."

More than 50 companies are already integrating Login with Unstoppable to improve Web3's UX and help end users better own and manage their digital identity. Over time, this will grow to an ecosystem of thousands of apps. Along with Atlantis.World, early users include gaming apps Drakons, MegaCryptoPolis, Farsite, and ChainGuardians; Metaverse app Parcel, NFT projects Deadheads and The Radiant Society, DeFi projects Cook Finance, DeHive, GoodGhosting, Pruf, SonikChain, WSBDapp, Saddle Finance, and Float.capital; and IP company EducationNFT.

"UX is a lingering concern for all of Web3, including DeFi, so we welcomed an identity solution that helps us tackle this pain point and improve the user onboarding process," said Cage Chen, CTO at Cook Finance. "We know this is just the beginning for Digital Identity through Login with Unstoppable, and look forward to all of the additional features on the horizon."

Login with Unstoppable first launched in beta in October 2021. In the future, it will expand to support using reputation data. Unstoppable Domains is committed to keeping Login with NFT domains user owned, offer a one-click "proof-of-humanity" solution, and introduce new open-source tools.

ABOUT UNSTOPPABLE DOMAINS

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an NFT domain name provider and gateway to the decentralized web. Unstoppable Domains allows anyone to purchase a domain name that is minted as an NFT on the blockchain, giving the owner full ownership and control. The company is backed by Draper Associates and Boost VC, and supported by grants from the Ethereum Foundation and Zilliqa Foundation.

