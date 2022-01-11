New addition to Management YK Group welcomes Michael von Stern as CFO

HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For YK Group, 2022 is starting very much as 2021 left off: with growth. Formed just last year, the Hamburg-based group has already managed to bring together three companies: Yieldkit, digidip, and shopping24. In 2022, the buy-and-build strategy continues with the clear aim of creating a leading global player in commerce content, affiliate marketing, and performance-based advertising. With immediate effect, YK Group will have additional impetus in reaching its ambitious goals in the form of Michael von Stern, who joins Daniel Neuhaus (CEO), Tobias Conrad (CCO), and Nils Grabbert (CTO) on the Management Board als CFO.

Michael von Stern, CFO YK Group

"We are absolutely delighted that, in Michael von Stern, we have found exactly the person we were looking for to fill this important position," says Daniel Neuhaus, CEO of YK Group. "In affiliate marketing, M&A, and many other areas, we are set to benefit from the comprehensive experience Michael has acquired over many years in a variety of executive roles for globally-active companies," he adds.

Prior to joining YK Group, Michael von Stern has held C-level positions at a range of companies in performance-based advertising, including Rakuten Advertising, zanox (now: Awin), and eprofessional; this in addition to his experience in a range of other organisaitons. After obtaining an engineering degree, von Stern went into a career in management and now has over 20 years of experience in Finance, Human Resources, Legal and Operations.

In his new role at YK Group, Michael von Stern will be running financial operations; his remit will also encompass the legal and human resources briefs.

"After over two decades in Advertising and Tech, I am excited about the new challenges ahead in a company aiming to become the market leader in commerce advertising," says Michael von Stern, adding: "I am greatly looking forward to working closely with our excellent team to take YK Group to the next level."

About YK Group

The YK Group incorporates the investments in affiliate and performance marketing made by Waterland Private Equity. The group is composed of three companies: Yieldkit, a technology platform for performance and affiliate marketing; digidip, a specialist in premium content monetization; and the shopping24 commerce network. Daniel Neuhaus (CEO), Tobias Conrad (CCO), Nils Grabbert (CTO), and Michael von Stern (CFO) manage YK Group.

