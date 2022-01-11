Ohio Teachers Named to Curriculum Associates' 2022 Class of Extraordinary Educators

Valerie Hitchings of Ridgedale Elementary School in Morral and Brianna Lugibihl of Liberty Arts Magnet School in Lima receive national recognition for their best-in-class use of educational programs

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named Valerie Hitchings of Ridgedale Elementary School in Morral, OH and Brianna Lugibihl of Liberty Arts Magnet School in Lima, OH to its 2022 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar K–8 teachers from around the country. Chosen from hundreds of nominations, Hitchings and Lugibihl are among 35 educators from 19 states selected for exhibiting best-in-class use of i-Ready®, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, and/or Ready®, illustrating growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrating innovation and engagement practices for students, being evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and having taught for at least two years.

"With almost 500 years of teaching experience combined, this year's 35 Extraordinary Educators are all innovative and dedicated classroom leaders whose impact does not go unnoticed," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We commend Valerie and Brianna for their best practices in the classroom day in and day out and look forward to supporting them with unique professional learning opportunities to help further support the amazing work they do."

This year's class of Extraordinary Educators will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as access to professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit as well as other professional learning events.

This is the third year of the Extraordinary Educators program. This year's class joins 75 additional educators from across the country in receiving this recognition.

"I was pleasantly surprised when I found out I was named an Extraordinary Educator by Curriculum Associates," said Hitchings. "And, I am so excited to learn from other educators from around the country. My district is new to i-Ready, and I look forward to learning all the tips and tricks from more experienced educators. I am interested to hear others' experiences and perspectives. As an educator, I am always excited to learn, improve, and grow!"

"I am ecstatic to be named a 2022 Extraordinary Educator and be given to the opportunity to network with other teachers while enhancing my utilization of i-Ready programs and their success in our classrooms," said Lugibihl. "I look forward to collaborating with Curriculum Associates and its circle of colleagues in regard to the best trauma-informed and resilient practices and resources to meet the needs of our exceptional, diverse learners. I hope this unique program gives the opportunity to provide essential ongoing feedback about how these products can grow and address the continuing changes in the lives of our students, staff, and communities!"

Today, Curriculum Associates' programs are used in almost half of Ohio's school districts.

To learn more about Curriculum Associates and the 2022 Extraordinary Educators, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Extraordinary-Educators/Classes.

