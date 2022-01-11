SkinCure Oncology Launches Consumer Health Education Platform on Surgery-Free Options for Treating Common Skin Cancers GentleCure.com brings 'engagement and empowerment experience'to people with skin cancer and their families

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced non-surgical technology for the treatment of common skin cancers, today announced the launch of GentleCure.com, a consumer health education platform offering evidence-based treatment options for basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers. Some 3.3 million individuals are diagnosed each year with these types of cancer.

Image-Guided SRT is the only skin cancer treatment that uses ultrasound images to help clinicians direct low levels of X-ray energy to targeted areas of the skin, killing cancer cells. A study published in the peer-reviewed journal Oncology and Therapy showed that Image-Guided SRT produces a 99.3 percent cure rate.

In addition to information about the technology itself, GentleCure.com provides:

A comparison of Image-Guided SRT and traditional Mohs surgery, with side effects, procedure, recovery, and other distinctions

An archive of patient stories about being diagnosed, having Mohs surgery, and having Image-Guided SRT

A map of dermatology practices across the country that currently offer Image-Guided SRT

A quiz to learn if Image-Guided SRT may be the right option

An informative blog with news and updates

Skin cancer statistics and resources on basal cell and squamous cell skin cancer

Free access to Skin Cancer Information Specialists who can answer questions from people with skin cancer and their families

"As we travel the country and speak with individuals who've had Mohs surgery, many of whom required reconstructive surgery after the invasive procedure, one thing we hear consistently is that they simply didn't know they had treatment options, much less a surgery-free option," said Lisa Brandt, director of patient education and advocacy for GentleCure. "GentleCure.com brings a true engagement and empowerment experience to people with skin cancer and their families as they evaluate options that will effectively inform treatment decisions," she continued. "More than 35,000 individuals have received Image-Guided SRT over the past five years, returning to their daily activities after each treatment session without cutting, bleeding, pain, anesthesia, scarring, or wound care – that's why we do what we do."

SkinCure Oncology is the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced non-surgical technology for the treatment of common skin cancers. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists and Mohs surgeons to bring cancer center-level radiotherapy treatment to physician offices. To date, SkinCure Oncology is working with nearly 200 dermatology practice locations across the country, and more than 35,000 patients have been treated with Image-Guided SRT over the last five years. Learn more about the company at SkinCureOncology.com, and visit GentleCure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

