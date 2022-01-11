Transit Wireless Promotes Anthony Mazzarella to Vice President of Analytics and Advertising

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transit Wireless, a BAI Communications and leading 5G wireless infrastructure company, announced that Anthony Mazzarella has been promoted to Vice President of Analytics and Advertising. In his new role, he will manage all sales activity for the company's advertising and analytics products. Mr. Mazzarella is based in New York City and will report directly to Melinda White, chief executive officer of Transit Wireless.

Transit Wireless is a leading 5G neutral host fiber infrastructure company that provides cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity to large infrastructure projects including the New York City subway system. Transit Wireless and its majority shareholder BAI Communications, finances, designs, builds, operates and maintains wireless networks to connect millions of customers each day. Find out more about Transit Wireless at transitwireless.com. (PRNewsfoto/Transit Wireless)

"This is a well-deserved promotion for Anthony," says Ms. White. "He leads with the customer at the forefront and brings a wealth of sales and operations experience to our Analytics and Advertising business. Over the past year, we have built a global proprietary analytics platform to inform transit authorities, advertisers, venue operators and brands, while focused on improving the operation and market share effectiveness – all with no personally identifiable information associated."

Mr. Mazzarella previously served as the Director of Advertising, Data and Partnerships at Transit Wireless, where he led the development of marketing and operations strategies for transit clients and created plans for positioning through market and data research and analysis. Prior to that, he served in executive marketing, media, data and sales strategy roles at Neustar, Viant Technology, Celtra, Inc., Disney Interactive Digitas, and Yahoo. He earned a bachelor's degree from Northeastern University.

"This is the perfect time to combine efforts on our analytics and advertising products," says Mr. Mazzarella. "I've worked with our Analytics team since joining Transit Wireless, exploring the synergies that exist between the businesses. Stepping up to lead the sales for both products will allow us the opportunity to help our clients further define their needs and provide solutions to meet those needs."

The Transit Wireless data and analytics products provide insight to arenas, stadiums, airports, and other venues, without using any personally identifiable customer information. Transit Wireless provides a platform for our partners to better analyze unique customer behaviors that help drive business decisions. This is critical as venues adapt to a new normal in these later stages of Covid.

For more information, please contact Trang Mar of Temin and Company at news@teminandco.com or 212.588.8788.

About Transit Wireless

Transit Wireless is a leading 5G wireless infrastructure company that provides cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity to large infrastructure projects including the New York City subway system. Transit Wireless and its majority shareholder BAI Communications, finances, designs, builds, operates and maintains wireless networks to connect millions of customers each day. The Transit Wireless subway network is an award-winning public-private partnership with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and provides service to all three Tier One wireless carriers. The network was honored with the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) Award for "Best Wi-Fi Deployment to Connect the Unconnected in an Urban Environment" and the prestigious 2018 IDC "Smart Cities North America Award." Transit Wireless is a member of the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA), a proud supporter of the MTA and Literacy Partners annual "Subway Reads" campaign and won a 2018 Honorable Mention in the MTA's Genius Transit Challenge. Find out more about Transit Wireless at transitwireless.com or follow us on Twitter @TransitWireless.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Transit Wireless