True Green Capital Management LLC Announces Promotions and New Hires

WESTPORT, Connecticut, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- True Green Capital Management LLC (the "Firm" or "TGC"), a specialized renewable energy infrastructure private equity firm, is pleased announce the promotions of Chris Kirkman to Partner and Adam Rasken to Managing Director. In addition, it welcomes Kyle Goehring and Chandrika Mital to its expanding team.

(PRNewsfoto/True Green Capital Management L)

Since 2014, Chris has led the Firm's Project Finance function. Prior to joining the Firm in 2014, Chris spent over a decade originating and executing power project finance and M&A transactions at Deutsche Bank and WestLB. Notably Chris had been instrumental in the successful exits of the Firm's Fund I & Fund II assets in 2021.

Our Firm is also delighted to announce the promotion of Adam Rasken to Managing Director. Since joining TGC in 2013, Adam has led our Origination function. Prior to TGC, Adam spent over 10 years in the commercial real estate industry overseeing acquisitions for a family office commercial real estate fund, while earlier in his career Adam was an analyst at AIG.

"We will always recognize the dedication of our team members and promote from within wherever warranted. Both Chris and Adam have consistently added value to our Limited Partners and consistently demonstrated leadership that has contributed to the firm's growth, investment in people and expert knowledge." said Panos Ninios, the Firm's Managing Partner.

TGC welcomes Kyle Goehring as a Director of Origination, and Chandrika Mital as a Vice President of Origination.

Kyle will be responsible for identifying opportunities to deploy capital on commercial and industrial programs focused on both renewable energy as well as resiliency and decarbonization solutions. Kyle brings over 15 years of experience in the clean energy sector, most recently with Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated ("JLL") where he led the Clean Energy Solutions platform.

Chandrika will be responsible for financial analysis, initial due diligence, and assist with sourcing of project development portfolios and partnerships. Most recently, Chandrika was with JLL helping corporate and investor clients realize their clean energy goals. Chandrika started her career as an investment banker at Marathon Capital focused on capital raising and M&A transactions.

"Together with Kyle's extensive connections, his knowledge of the clean energy sector, and Chandrika's financial expertise along with the distinct origination capabilities and track record of the existing team, we are in a great position to achieve our firm's goals." said Panos Ninios, the firm's Managing Partner.

About True Green Capital

True Green Capital Management LLC ("TGC") is a specialized renewable energy infrastructure private equity firm based in Westport, Connecticut. Having developed the capabilities of an operating renewable energy focused company, TGC has invested into a distributed solar power generation portfolio across fourteen U.S. states delivering clean, renewable energy. The firm was founded in July 2011 and is led by a team of professionals with a proven track record and a demonstrated capacity to originate, finance, construct, and operate distributed renewable power generation projects.

TGC believes the continued increase of power prices and decreasing entry costs of distributed power generation technology will continue to lead to compelling investment opportunities which provide a stable cash flow stream with little to no correlation to the broader markets.

TGC is currently focused on the approximately $1+ trillion distributed power generation market with an emphasis on the sub utility scale solar power segment. Thanks to rapid advancements in technology, the cost of distributed power generation, including solar, is now on par with traditional electricity generation sources and in many U.S. states it represents one of the few sources of new power generation infrastructure that can be added to the power network quickly, reliably, and cost efficiently.

CONTACT: info@truegreencapital.com, 855-335-5900

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE True Green Capital Management LLC