University of Denver's Center for Professional Development Launches Cannabis Certificate Programs Online certificates to help meet increasing demand for a skilled workforce in the growing cannabis industry

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Denver's Center for Professional Development is partnering with cannabis education company Green Flower to offer three non-credit cannabis certificate programs to help provide a skilled workforce in the fast-growing Colorado cannabis industry.

The new certificate programs are The Business of Cannabis, Cannabis Law and Policy, and Cannabis Agriculture and Horticulture. All courses are delivered online in a self-paced format to meet the needs of busy adults.

As the first state to legalize recreational cannabis, Colorado has been a leader in industry growth, reporting $1.77 billion in cannabis sales and 34,700 cannabis-related jobs in 2020. Nationwide, legal cannabis worker jobs are projected to grow by 250 percent by 2028, outpacing other fast-growing careers. This growth is creating increased demand for a workforce skilled in various aspects of the industry, and the University of Denver cannabis certificates aim to fill that need.

"We are delighted to offer robust cannabis education in partnership with Green Flower, a leader in cannabis education that has worked with universities across the nation," said Renae Jacob, executive director of the Center for Professional Development at the University of Denver. "The Center for Professional Development welcomes students to the vibrant University of Denver community to professionally prepare to make an impact in an industry in which Colorado is a leader. The cannabis industry is constantly and quickly evolving, and we are thrilled to provide quality, relevant training for those who want solid careers in the industry or to become better informed about the field in general. We will also be integrating curriculum on social equity in the industry to educate students about the impact cannabis legalization has on communities and people of color."

Each certificate includes three eight-week online courses that participants can complete in approximately six months. Upon completion of the program, students receive a certificate from the University of Denver and benefit from connections in the state industry, as well as cannabis professionals in Green Flower's nationwide Employer Network.

"Seeing as Colorado was the very first state to boldly legalize cannabis for all adults, it feels particularly powerful that the most respected and highly ranked university in the state is now on-board to help develop the industry by training the next generation of cannabis professionals," said Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower.

Registration is now open, with courses in the three certificate programs starting March 7, 2022. For more information or to register, visit cannabiseducation.du.edu.

About University of Denver's Center for Professional Development

The Center for Professional Development at the University of Denver provides quality, accessible professional education designed to develop new skills and refresh existing proficiencies for career advancement. For more information, visit du.edu/professional. For additional news and updates, follow the Center for Professional Development on Facebook.

About Green Flower

Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

