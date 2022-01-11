<span class="legendSpanClass">- SurgeryPlus, the largest independent Center of Excellence (COE) solution in the marketplace, received validation from Validation Institute that for the majority of employers, SurgeryPlus prices are significantly lower than what most employers are otherwise paying.</span>

Validation Institute Confirms SurgeryPlus® Offers Significantly Lower Pricing on Surgical Procedures

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare, a leader in healthcare solutions for self-funded employers, announced today that its SurgeryPlus® benefit solution received Validation Institute's Level 1-Savings, their highest validation and credibility certification.

SurgeryPlus, the largest independent Center of Excellence (COE) solution in the marketplace, is a supplemental surgery benefit offering self-insured clients a proven reduction of health care spend on nearly 1,500 planned procedures. Validation Institute, an objective, independent, third-party organization that evaluates the data claims made by healthcare solution providers, recognized that SurgeryPlus has repeatedly proven statistically significant reductions in health care spend for SurgeryPlus participants.

"We are honored to be independently certified by the Validation Institute for our health care savings and savings methodology for employers and plan sponsors," said Michael Sigmund, Employer Direct Healthcare Chief Commercial Officer. "In addition to quality and access, savings is one of the cornerstones of the SurgeryPlus solution."

"We are on a mission to help employers identify high performance healthcare solutions that cut through the noise in the marketplace. We are applauding SurgeryPlus for this achievement," said Benny DiCecca, CEO & President, Validation Institute.

About Employer Direct Healthcare and SurgeryPlus®

Employer Direct Healthcare is a market-leading healthcare services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's solutions democratize healthcare for its members, facilitating access to top-quality care at fair prices nationwide.



Employer Direct Healthcare's first product, SurgeryPlus®, is the market-leading surgical benefit, providing full-service concierge and network services to millions of covered members across hundreds of employers. In early 2022, the company will launch a first of its kind, comprehensive end-to-end oncology solution.

For more information and the latest updates about Employer Direct Healthcare, visit EDHC.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute is an independent, objective, 3rd party organization on a mission to improve the quality and cost of healthcare. Based in Woburn, MA, the organization is made up of a network of health benefits purchasers, health benefits advisors, and healthcare solution providers focused on delivering better health value and stronger outcomes than conventional healthcare.

