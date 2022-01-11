Vista Verde Dental Partners Advances Support for Partners, Adding Jason Martin as Vice President of Field Operations

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Verde Dental Partners announced today the selection of Jason Martin as the organization's Vice President of Field Operations, effective January 10th. In his role, Jason will be responsible for leading practice operations, driving revenue & process improvements and building upon Vista Verde's successful record of practice growth.

Dustin Netral, President and CEO stated, "I am excited to add Jason to our leadership team as we further expand our operations. Jason brings an incredible wealth of knowledge focused on implant dentistry. This addition to our leadership team is instrumental in supporting our existing practices while we continue to grow our supported practice locations."

A partner in leadership through continued growth

Jason comes to Vista Verde with a wide range of operational experience in healthcare. Starting in business development, he worked to create and implement operational management strategies to drive business growth in a collaborative, positive and transparent environment. His experience aligns closely with the goals and mission of Vista Verde Dental Partners, making him an exceptional addition to the executive team.

Jason has a proven record of success driving business growth, and is ready to take on his new responsibilities head on. "I am really excited about the opportunity to help the company expand. Vista Verde and Britely have the potential to positively impact millions of lives with their continued growth, and I am looking forward to being part of the team who leads that operation in the field."

About Vista Verde Dental Partners

Vista Verde Dental Partners is a dental partnership organization with a mission to provide high-quality, best-in-class business guidance, resources and relationships so our clinical partners can focus exclusively on their passion of helping patients while delegating the areas of the business that distract from clinical excellence. Vista Verde Dental Partners works with highly skilled dentists to open, grow and get more out of their dental practices than they could on their own.

