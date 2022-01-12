ARCH Venture Partners Announces Kaye Foster as Venture Partner

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCH Venture Partners, one of the world's leading early-stage technology venture firms, today announced the appointment of Kaye Foster as Venture Partner. Foster is an accomplished senior human resources and talent executive with deep experience in scaling businesses and cultivating leadership at major biopharma companies. She has played key roles shepherding startups like Agios, GRAIL and Resilience in their early stages.

"Kaye is a visionary talent strategist who knows how to build incredible teams. She knows it takes great people to fuel innovation. We are very excited to have Kaye on board to help us build new, disruptive companies," said ARCH Co-founder and Managing Director Robert Nelsen.

At ARCH, Foster will provide strategic advice to founders and CEOs on all aspects of talent, culture and leadership development, in service of scaling sustainable companies.

"I was captivated by the extraordinarily talented team at ARCH because of our shared passion in building early-stage companies through focusing on the quality of the leadership team and organizational capability and capacity. ARCH has built some of the most impactful companies, not solely through the lens of economic value creation, but also through the value created by the transformation of the lives of patients and their communities," said Foster.

Foster has more than 30 years of global human resources experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. She currently serves as a Senior Advisor to the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), working with CEOs, leaders and teams focused on transforming companies to drive sustainable performance and long-term success. Prior to BCG, Foster was Vice President of Global Human Resources at Onyx Pharmaceuticals until its acquisition by Amgen. She also served as the Global Human Resources leader at Johnson & Johnson, and a member of the Executive Committee, the principal management group responsible for the strategic operations and allocation of the resources of the company. Prior to joining Johnson & Johnson, she held several Human Resources executive positions with Pfizer Inc. supporting its pharmaceutical businesses in Japan, Asia, Africa, Middle East and Latin America, where she led the integration of both the Warner-Lambert and Pharmacia mergers for these regions.

Foster received her undergraduate degree from the City University of New York, Baruch College, and an MBA from Columbia University, Graduate School of Business. She is currently a member of the board of directors for Stanford Health Care, ValleyCare, Resilience, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Spelman College in Atlanta, and chairs the Board of Trustees of the Glide Foundation in San Francisco. Foster also guest lectures at Stanford Graduate School of Business and Columbia University Graduate School of Business, focusing on scaling early to mid-stage companies.

ARCH Venture Partners invests in advanced technology companies and is one of the world's leading early-stage technology venture firms. The firm is a recognized leader in commercializing technologies developed at academic institutions, corporate research groups and national laboratories. ARCH invests primarily in companies it co-founds with leading scientists and entrepreneurs, bringing innovations in life sciences and physical sciences to market.



