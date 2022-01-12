Brightway Insurance jumps 37 spots on Entrepreneur's top franchises list, makes list ninth time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur magazine has named Brightway Insurance to its Franchise 500® list for the ninth time and for the fifth consecutive year. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500 ranks Brightway No. 153 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power. The national insurance distribution company climbed 37 spots in the ranking from last year. View Brightway's profile on Entrepreneur.com.

"We're thrilled to land on Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500® once again and are looking forward to further growing the brand this year," said Brightway President and CEO, Mark Cantin. "Brightway was extremely successful in 2021, and we look forward to continuing our national expansion this year as we invest in new resources that will empower franchisees to reach their potential."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 43-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever," says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to this year's list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship."

Throughout its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Brightway's position on the ranking is a testament to its financial alignment with franchisees and its continuous efforts to improve the franchisee experience.

To view Brightway in the full ranking, visit Entrepreneur.com/Franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2022 issue of Entrepreneur, now available on newsstands.

Brightway's low-risk, high-reward business opportunities equip people from a wide variety of backgrounds with the tools and resources to prosper. Nearly 500 insurance experts provide training and support in areas including Customer Service, Technology, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Relations and Appointments, Licensing, Onboarding, Training, Hiring and Retaining personnel. The company's signature after-the-sale service empowers franchisees to focus on new business sales and provides their customers the personalized service they deserve.

Here is what some Franchise Owners had to say about franchising with Brightway.

"Brightway gave me the opportunity to be my own boss and to manage my time and how much I want to grow my business. It also gave me the freedom to help all types of customers, something I was not able to do in the captive world and something I value most," said Ana Villafana, who owns a Brightway Agency in Houston, Texas.

"As a franchise owner, I have become so much more involved in my community. I have enjoyed getting to know other families and business owners. Expanding my network connections in the community and becoming a resource to others has been so much fun! I also like the autonomy of becoming a business owner. It is fun to see and dream about the potential of my growing business in the community. This is a great opportunity!" said Ashley Doebbeling, who owns a Brightway Agency in Fort Collins, Colorado.

"We have a very stable business. In view of everything going on in the world, knowing that I'm involved with something where my business and net income have grown over the past two years is a good feeling," said Jim Pello, who owns a Brightway Agency in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with nearly $900 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to 1,200 people in 318 offices across 29 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

