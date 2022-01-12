HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Bright Health Group (BHG) Investors Contact Firm's Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Class Period: June 21, 2021 – Nov. 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Mar. 7, 2022

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/BHG

Contact An Attorney Now: BHG@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Bright Health Group, Inc. (BHG) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Bright Health, senior executives and other responsible parties made false and misleading statements during and after the company's June 2021 initial public offering about the adaptability of the company's so-called "alignment" business model to continue to deliver improved medical cost ratios ("MCR"), a key metric dependent on capturing certain premium revenues.

Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and failed to disclose that Bright Health (1) overstated the company's post-IPO financial prospects in its offering documents, (2) was ill-equipped to handle the impact of COVID-19-related costs, (3) was experiencing a decline in premium revenues because of a failure to capture risk adjustment on newly added lives, and (4) all of the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Bright Health's business and financial condition.

The truth emerged on Nov. 11, 2021, when Bright Health reported a whopping Q3 2021 $296.7 million net loss, or roughly $237.5 million higher than the prior year's period, and blamed the results on a sharp increase in its MCR, COVID-19, and reduced premium revenues due to an inability to capture risk adjustment on newly added lives.

This news drove the price of Bright Health shares 32% lower to close at $4.94 on Nov. 11, 2021, and over 70% below the company's $18/share IPO price.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving the defendants misled investors about the adaptability of Bright Health's business model in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Bright Health, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Bright Health should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email BHG@hbsslaw.com .

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers, and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw .

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP