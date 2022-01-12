HomeValet to Bring Secure, 24/7 Contactless Delivery Directly to Consumers' Doorsteps <span class="legendSpanClass">HomeValet Smart Boxes now available for pre-order with early delivery for select Walmart InHome Florida customers beginning in January 2022</span>

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeValet - the company reimagining the modern home delivery experience - has today announced the launch of its Smart Box and app which is now available for pre-order. The first of its kind solution for secure, contactless 24/7 delivery will first be offered to eligible Walmart InHome customers in select participating regions this January, with wider consumer availability announced in early 2022.

Offering a secure, temperature-controlled and internet-connected outdoor receptacle, HomeValet's Smart Box enables seamless unattended delivery of fresh groceries and packages directly to consumers' front door steps every time. Through HomeValet's mobile app and subscription service, consumers will be able to conveniently customize, manage, monitor, and remotely control their Smart Boxes - for delivery fit to their lives, not the other way around.

"The rapidly maturing e-commerce market exposed a vital need for increased package security and food safety in supply chain "last mile" delivery to consumer homes, which HomeValet is designed to solve," said John Simms, HomeValet Founder and CEO. "By connecting consumers, retailers and couriers to a secure end-point outside consumers' homes, we enable automated delivery of packages, groceries and other goods, and reduce consumers' time burdens of home delivery and offer convenience and freedom, avoidance of logistics issues and capture large scale efficiencies improving the home delivery experience for consumers and retailers."

Starting today, HomeValet's Smart Boxes are available for pre-order on HomeValet.co with an initial down payment of $50 to reserve. Smart Box pricing varies by design with a variety of customizable styles offered and financing options provided through Affirm. The HomeValet app, which allows users to monitor Smart Box deliveries as well as control temperature to ensure secure package and grocery deliveries is also now downloadable in the App Store and Google Play Store for a monthly subscription of $15.00/month.

Following a successful consumer pilot conducted with Walmart customers in May 2021, early delivery and a special introductory price will be available to select Walmart InHome customers in January 2022. Verified Walmart InHome customers serviced by participating Florida stores will be the first to experience the fully automated and seamless grocery delivery enabled by HomeValet.

"The adoption of the HomeValet Smart Box will create a whole new category within the home appliance industry, which hasn't changed much since the introduction of the microwave in the 1970s," said Jack Simms, HomeValet co-founder and COO. "More importantly, HomeValet-powered, IoT connected Smart Boxes will put the control in consumers' hands, so home delivery is designed for the convenience of shoppers, not just retailers."

