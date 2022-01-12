InventHelp Inventor Develops Potty Training/Reward System for Toddlers (CPC-660)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a way for parents to help motivate young children to use the potty in a positive, gentle, fun and non-stressful manner," said one of two inventors, from Westfield, Mass., "so we invented the POTTY BOX. Our design guides and rewards children throughout the potty training process."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective reward system for potty training toddlers. In doing so, it helps to teach children to identify the urges for urination and bowel movements. It also ensures children learn other bathroom tasks such as hand washing and it could make the process fun and enjoyable. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with toddlers and young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CPC-660, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp