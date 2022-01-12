THE KESSLER COLLECTION ANNOUNCES LUXURY BOUTIQUE HOTEL IN NEW BERN, N.C.

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kessler Collection, a portfolio of 12 artistically inspired boutique hotels, has purchased the historic Elks Building in New Bern, N.C. for $2.25 million with plans to develop the property into a 50-room boutique hotel.

(PRNewsfoto/The Kessler Collection)

Set to break ground in early 2023, the luxurious boutique hotel will boast 50 guestrooms, 1,500 sq. ft. of meeting and event space, an intimate speakeasy on the lower level and a specialty coffee shop and restaurant on the street level. The hotel will offer the brand's signature accommodations with custom interior design and curated artwork, all while weaving in a thread of education throughout the hotel and guest experience.

Conveniently located in the heart of downtown, the Elks Building remains an iconic landmark in the city, as well as New Bern's tallest and most prominent commercial buildings. The 1908 Beaux Arts building constructed by the Elks fraternity has sat vacant and untouched for over a decade, and The Kessler Collection plans to breathe new life into the acquired building with a Bohemian twist on a boutique property.

"The Kessler Collection is excited to watch this new vision come to life and bring the Kessler touch to the beautiful historic city of New Bern," said Richard C. Kessler, Chairman and CEO of The Kessler Collection. "By restoring this iconic landmark in the hub of downtown and adding another key historic preservation project within the collection, the dynamic growth furthers the luxury hotel collection's position as a discernable leader in the boutique lodging industry."

The Kessler team will diligently work with the development, design, and construction team for the next 12-14 months to finalize plans with an estimated completion date of mid 2024. Additionally, Kessler will work with the New Bern Historic Preservation Commission, State Historic Preservation Office, and the National Park Service for the historic preservation of the Elks Building.

Upon completion of the historic restoration of the Elks Building into a boutique hotel, the property will be the brand's third hotel in North Carolina alongside Grand Bohemian Hotel Asheville and Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte. The Kessler Collection spans across Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina, with the recently debuted Plant Riverside District, Savannah's Entertainment District and Grand Bohemian Hotel Greenville coming Fall 2022.

Set along the picturesque Trent and Neuse Rivers of North Carolina's coast, New Bern, is the birthplace of Pepsi Cola and the state's original capital. Local restaurants, boutiques, museums and live entertainment are within walking distance, making New Bern a year-round playground for leisure and business travelers.

About The Kessler Collection

The Kessler Collection's portfolio of passionately created and artistically inspired boutique hotels boasts chic design, luxurious accommodations, enriching ambiance and intuitive service. Whether visiting properties in Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina or South Carolina, each hotel's exquisite art, music and cultural influences are deliberately approachable. Designed to inspire mystique and to encourage unforgettable experiences, Kessler guests are immersed in redefined Bohemian luxury, from a cutting-edge downtown icon to a premier luxury lodge, Savannah's entertainment destination and an elite ski lodge. The Kessler Collection was the founding member of the Marriott Autograph Collection, introduced with seven Autograph Collection branded hotels. Each property is a bold, original hotel carefully created with style and the individualist traveler in mind. For more information about The Kessler Collection, please visit kesslercollection.com or call 888.472.6312.

