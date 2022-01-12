Mercer Advisors Acquires HawsGoodwin Investment Management, Inc.

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a full-service wealth management firm and national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of HawsGoodwin Investment Management, Inc. d/b/a HawsGoodwin Wealth, ("HawsGoodwin"), a respected wealth management firm located in Franklin, Tennessee. HawsGoodwin serves 280 clients with assets under management (AUM) of approximately $680 million. HawsGoodwin was founded by Art Haws, CEO, CPWA®, CFP®, and Cam Goodwin, President, CFP®, CPFA™ in 2008. HawsGoodwin offers comprehensive financial planning and portfolio management to high-net-worth individuals, families, trusts, and corporate clientele. HawsGoodwin's entire team will be joining Mercer Advisors.

HawsGoodwin is focused on providing leading financial planning and investment management services to its clients via an accessible, modernized format designed to seamlessly fit in with clients' lives. Through their ensemble team approach, HawsGoodwin helps guide their clients to financial freedom focusing on protecting capital, growing wealth, tax optimization, and on making smart investments and financial decisions anchored on comprehensive financial planning.

Commenting on the transaction, Co-Founder Art Haws stated: "We were not really looking to sell our company. Our business is growing fast, we love what we do and plan to continue doing it for a long time and have built a highly capable team that enables us to deliver value added services to our clients. Notwithstanding that, we were introduced to David Barton, Vice Chairman, who also leads mergers and acquisitions at Mercer Advisors to discuss what our options looked like." Cam Goodwin, Co-Founder added: "While we were skeptical about meeting with David Barton, we thought why not hear him out and see our options. We did meet with Dave and I'm glad we did. Through our meetings we learned we could continue running our office, offload the things we don't like doing like compliance and HR, freeing up more time doing what we do best which is serving clients and winning new ones. It was less about succession planning and much more about optimizing for the future and enabling Art and me to focus on those things that add the most value to us personally and professionally." Art Haws added: "I like the fact that through Mercer Advisors we could add to our current model and offer our clients a broader array of services including estate planning, tax analysis and family office services. Cam and I also admired the career path opportunities and training programs they had for our staff that foment substantive career development opportunities beyond what we could provide. At the end, it was the best decision for us and gave us immediate scale and time leverage."

David Barton, Vice Chairman who led this transaction on behalf of Mercer Advisors added: "Art and Cam are entrepreneurs and have built a fast-growing business in an industry where organic growth is tough in an uber-competitive RIA marketplace. I explained to them that we would augment what they are doing great. They'd still be leading and running their office and staff but would be able to take advantage of our expanded service offering while offloading onerous and time-consuming middle- and back-office responsibilities, allowing them to create additional capacity for them and their team. Further, Art and Cam anchor on financial planning. All their clients are financial planning clients just like Mercer Advisors. We both believe in advisor alpha and that shared mindset was the foundation of our philosophical and operational alignment. We are a hand-in-glove fit, and we are thrilled to be opening a new Mercer Advisors' location in one of the fastest growing cities in the United States, Franklin, Tennessee, located near Nashville."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors said, "Art and Cam have built a great business and they are highly respected wealth management professionals. Their strong engagement with their clients and in their local community aligns with our vision to be an advocate for our clients and have a positive impact in our communities. Most importantly they have built a strong team, tremendously valued in our talent-starved industry."

