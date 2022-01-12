Protiviti Promotes 52 Leaders to Managing Director and Senior Director Positions Nearly 1,000 employees also promoted throughout global consulting firm

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti has promoted 42 of its directors to the position of managing director and 10 to the position of senior director. The new managing directors and senior directors span several of Protiviti's solution groups, including Internal Audit and Financial Advisory, Risk and Compliance, Technology Consulting and Business Performance Improvement, as well as its operations function.

"The career advancement to managing and senior director at Protiviti is an exceptional achievement. Through their leadership, Protiviti's managing and senior directors demonstrate our values and go over and above for our people and clients," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti president and CEO. "Our newest promotes join a global team of Protiviti leaders in assisting our clients with their critical business problems and offering innovative and transformative ways for their organizations to achieve meaningful growth."

New Managing Directors

Internal Audit and Financial Advisory

Justin Bates – Washington, D.C.

Anthony Chigazola – San Francisco

Esther Delgado – London, U.K.

Sharon Delgado – Fort Lauderdale

Heather Eastham – Fort Lauderdale

Kristin Forester – Boston

Erin Gladysz – Tampa

Gareth Gruffydd – Los Angeles

Sean Humphreys – Cleveland, Ohio

Francesco Monini – Milan, Italy

Tobias Nowak – Munich, Germany

Cristina Peano – Milan, Italy

Agustin Pérez Gonzalez – Mexico City

Katie Powell – Tampa

Alan Starr – Dallas

Risk and Compliance

Christy Callaghan – New York City

Jas Jalaf – London, U.K.

Kaitlin Kirkham-Cooper – San Francisco

Christine Reisman – St. Louis

Jeffrey Smith – Cleveland, Ohio

Owen Strijland – Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Asa Sum – Philadelphia

Technology Consulting

Dusty Anderson – Phoenix

Tricia Callahan – Dallas

Rish Dua - Chicago

Jon Medina – San Francisco

Patrick Nesmith - Atlanta

Damon Owen – New York City

Vijan Patel - Houston

Luca Risi – Milan, Italy

Payal Shah – Los Angeles

Sandip Shah – Chicago

Ernst Stoelhorst – Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Will Thomas – Winchester, VA

Chad Wolcott – Boston

Business Performance Improvement

Henry Bonilla - Houston

Justin Krystopher – New York City

Chris Melissakis – New York City

Marty Murray – Toronto, Canada

Zachary Unger – New York City

Eric Williams – Dallas

Masaki Yoshida – Tokyo, Japan

New Senior Directors

Technology Consulting

Lucas Lau – New York City

Rupesh Mahto – Sydney, Australia

Vinayak Ram – London, U.K.

Business Performance Improvement

William Kosovitch – New York City

John Weber – Kansas City

Operations

Annette Gomes – Finance and Operations

Christina Hardin – Talent Management

David Shackelford – Business Intelligence

Elaine Poucher – Recruiting

Michelle Ratcliffe – Learning and Development

In addition to these managing director and senior director promotes, Protiviti has promoted nearly 1,000 people to positions across the organization in 57 of its offices in countries around the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, The Netherlands, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S.

"We're dedicated to providing career advancement opportunities as part of our overall meaningful rewards and recognition program," said Scott Redfearn, executive vice president, global human resources, Protiviti. "This year's promoted employees are exceptional professionals who lead by example, demonstrate Protiviti's values of integrity, inclusion and innovation, and team together to serve our clients in exceptional ways."

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach, and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

