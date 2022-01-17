Popular BTM Operator: Bitcoin of America Surpasses 1500+ BTMs

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin of America, a popular digital currency exchange, has surpassed 1500 plus Bitcoin ATMs. Bitcoin of America is a popular virtual currency exchange, registered as a money services business with the United States Department of Treasury (FinCEN)(RegNum). Apart from ensuring a fast and hassle-free transaction, their customer support makes them the best in the industry. Bitcoin of America is currently headquartered in the city of Chicago.

Bitcoin of America BTM Location

Bitcoin of America has demonstrated rapid growth in 2021. In June of this year, Bitcoin of America's Chief Financial Officer reported record company growth. In January, the company had a total of 630 Bitcoin ATMs. As of December 31st, Bitcoin of America has 1500 plus locations across the US. They have seen a 153.968% increase in Bitcoin ATM locations. Bitcoin of America has also seen enormous growth in their number of employees. In just one year their team grew over 32 percent.

Bitcoin of America has made a ton of updates to their Bitcoin ATMS this year. Ethereum is now available to buy and sell at Bitcoin of America ATM locations. In May, Bitcoin of America announced their new Universal Kiosk. This new universal kiosk combines the capabilities of a traditional ATM with a Bitcoin ATM and offers 3 main functions. The first is the traditional ATM feature where customers can dispense cash from a debit card. The second function is being able to buy cryptocurrency with cash. The last is that customers can sell crypto in return for cash.

Bitcoin of America has continued to expand their footprint across the USA. They are currently in 30 plus states and growing. You can find their Bitcoin ATM locations in most major US cities. Most of their Bitcoin ATMS are open 24 hours and 7 days a week. Their locations are placed for convenience. This means that Bitcoin of America BTMs are usually located in places where you already shop. You can easily buy crypto while you fill up a tank of gas or pick up groceries.

