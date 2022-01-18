National Partners in Healthcare continues to expand in Salt Lake City, Utah with Lone Peak Anesthesia

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Partners in Healthcare (NPH), a national healthcare organization delivering best-in-class anesthesiology services, announced today that Lone Peak Anesthesia has joined NPH.

"We are excited about our new partnership with NPH. We have always been proactive about keeping our anesthesia practice relevant and on the leading edge of current standards; both the clinical aspects of taking care of patients, and the business of running our practice. NPH definitely has industry leading billing and practice management resources across the country, and especially here in the intermountain region. Our partnership with NPH will allow us to focus on taking excellent care of patients, knowing that we are in excellent hands with all of the back office and practice management tasks." Todd Nilson, MD and Managing Partner with Lone Peak Anesthesia.

"We are proud to partner with the distinguished team of providers at Lone Peak Anesthesia. Their focus on high quality care to patients will be enhanced by NPH's premier management and operational expertise. Our commitment to collaboration, integrity and excellence in service are genuinely in alignment with Lone Peak Anesthesia's mission and objectives," said Mike Saunders, CEO of NPH. "Lone Peak's partnership with NPH will allow them to retain control over clinical operations and continue providing quality perioperative services while gaining the infrastructure, efficiencies and expertise that NPH offers."

About National Partners in Healthcare:

NPH is a national healthcare organization delivering best-in-class anesthesiology services. NPH is dedicated to partnering with high quality anesthesiologists and CRNAs providing the expertise, resources, and long-term sustainable solutions to their medical practices. NPH's anesthesiology partners retain autonomy of their practice while collaborating with each NPH clinical team to achieve and deliver the highest quality patient care. For more information, www.nphllc.com .

NPH is a joint venture between Archimedes Health Investors LLC, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, and Assured Healthcare Partners® (AHP®), a private equity firm providing growth, consolidation, and repositioning capital solutions in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AHP, please visit www.ahpartners.com.

Rebecca Brophy, Holly Buckley and Thomas Zahn, of McGuireWoods LLP, provided legal counsel to NPH. Alpine Anesthesia and its partners were represented in the transaction by Blake Voorhees of Ray, Quinney & Nebeker, Salt Lake City, Utah.

