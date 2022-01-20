AXCELIS ANNOUNCES MULTIPLE PURION M SHIPMENTS ON FOLLOW-ON ORDERS AND NEW EVALUATION TOOL PLACEMENT
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today multiple shipments of Purion M medium current implanters to mature process technology device makers. Additionally a new Purion M evaluation tool shipped to a memory device maker. The systems shipped on various dates in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.
Axcelis announced multiple shipments of Purion M medium current implanters a new Purion M evaluation tool
