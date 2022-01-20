Call Simulator, Inc. Announces $575K in Seed Round Funding from JaxAngels Funds will expand AI-Powered Training Platform into new verticals including Telehealth, Banking, Insurance & more

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Call Simulator, Inc. , a fast-growing tech company that develops AI-powered training software, has received $575K in Seed Round Funding. The funding comes from JaxAngels , the largest angel investment group in North Florida.

The Call Simulator™ platform delivers immersive training that harnesses the power of AI to create realistic, Speech-to-Speech call simulations. With current training processes, most organizations spend 6 months training call center employees with average turnover rates at 44%. Call Simulator's technology allows for significantly reduced cost and increased speed to proficiency among call center employees.

"The investment from JaxAngels will allow us to continue to scale our company and break into new industries," said David Lawson, CEO & Co-Founder of Call Simulator, Inc. "With an influx of funds, we are able to further develop the AI-technology that powers our platform."

The company spent two years working with leading 9-1-1 emergency call centers, and the global leader in emergency protocols, Priority Dispatch, to create the first AI-powered simulator for training emergency call takers. With the new funding, Call Simulator will expand its team and make its training software available across a range of industries including; telehealth, banking, insurance, IT, and tier-1 brand customer support.

"We are extremely excited about working with David and the Call Simulator team. We believe they have a powerful solution focused on one of the most urgent problems facing businesses today, which is the professional development of call center skills and expertise," according to Vikas Rijsinghani, JaxAngels board member.

About Call Simulator Inc.

Working like a flight simulator, Call Simulator™ provides best-in-class training for call center agents. The AI-powered, fully immersive training platform, is designed to be integrated directly into leading call center software. This makes Call Simulator™ the first solution to hone both Active Listening and software skills simultaneously. Learn more at www.callsimulator.com .

About JaxAngels

JaxAngels is the largest and most active angel group in the North Florida area. With over 250 years of experience, each member is a veteran entrepreneur and senior business leader across a variety of industries. For more information, please visit www.JaxAngels.com .

