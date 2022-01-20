I'mbesideyou Inc. SELECTED AS FINALIST FOR 2022 SXSW PITCH

I'mbesideyou Inc. to showcase system for visualizing Psychological Safety and Mental Health status in the Future of Work category

TOKYO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- I'mbesideyou Inc., the startup founded for healing the pain of COVID-19 was selected as a finalist in the Future of Work category for the 14th annual SXSW Pitch® (formerly SXSW Accelerator).

The SXSW Pitch is the flagship event of the South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 11–20, 2022) Startups Track , in which leading startups from around the world present some of the most impressive technological innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. I'mbesideyou, Inc. was selected among the 5 finalists in the Future of Work category.

The two-day event will be held the first weekend of SXSW Conference & Festivals, Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13, on the fourth floor of the Downtown Hilton Austin, Salon D/E. The event will then culminate with the 2022 SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony on Sunday evening, March 13, where winning startups from each category and a Best in Show winner will be announced and honored.

I'mbesideyou Inc. will be presenting alongside four other companies in the Future of Work category on March 13th.

"Everyone all over the world communicates via the Internet, but online communication creates a black box. It's really hard to feel people's reactions online. So we created a system analyzing people's reactions by multimodal AI. Our service visualizes the psychological safety and engagement, as well as the mental health status of people in remote working environments." said Foundr&CEO, Shozo Kamiya.

I'mbesideyou Inc. products can predict 84% of customer churn and 96% of mental health disorders only from movie analytics.

MRR has already reached over $100,000, making it profitable on a monthly basis.

I'mbesideyou Inc. is one and only multimodal AI analytics companies specialising in online communication and has applied over 100 patents globally.

CXO's have over 60 years of working experience, and 9 IITians have already joined.

They already raised $3 million funds in Japan and got the best talent and data in India. Now they plan to go to the US market next.

"Since its beginning, SXSW Pitch has significantly helped shape the early-stage venture ecosystem and connected promising companies with the resources they need to thrive, giving promising companies the resources they need to succeed when it matters most," said SXSW Pitch Event Producer Chris Valentine. "Of the 572 companies who have participated since the competition's inception, over 82 percent have gone on to secure funding and 17 percent have been acquired by the likes Google, British Telecom, Huffington Post, Apple, Live Nation, OpenTable. We're excited to see this year's impressive group of startups take to the stage and show us how their innovations will change the world."

About I'mbesideyou Inc.

I'mbesideyou Inc. has the vision of "the whole society becomes a school." Creating a society of every person all over the world respects each other and learns from each other is the purpose of the company. I'mbesideyou Inc. has the highest level of technology and patents in the world, which explains its rapid growth since its inception in June 2020.

Through joint research with IIT, Tokyo University, and Hamamatsu Medical University, and over 250,000 hours of video analytics in commercials, the product of I'mbesideyou Inc became a practical one.

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2022 will take place March 11 - 20, 2022. For more information, please visit sxsw.com. To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend.

