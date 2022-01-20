Instructure to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on February 17, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST), the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, February 17, 2022 after market close.

Instructure will host a conference call and webcast at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 921-1674 from the United States and Canada or (236) 389-2674 internationally with conference ID 7093477. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Instructure's website at ir.instructure.com.

Following the completion of the call through 9:59 p.m. Mountain Time (or 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time) on February 24, 2022, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (800) 585-8367 from the United States and Canada or (416) 621-4642 internationally with conference ID 7093477.

About Instructure

Instructure is an education technology company dedicated to helping everyone learn together. We amplify the power of teaching and elevate the learning process, leading to improved student outcomes. Today, Instructure supports more than 30 million educators and learners at more than 6,000 organizations around the world.

Contact

Cory Edwards

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Instructure

(801) 869-5258

cory@instructure.com

Investor Relations

April Scee

Managing Director, ICR, Inc.

(917) 497-8992

april.scee@icrinc.com

