Limeade Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dr. Patti Fletcher as CMO, Andrew Jacobus as VP of Limeade Institute, Sarah Visbeek as VP of Legal and Corporate Secretary, Arif Ansari as Head of Remote; Lauren Chucko and Kate Farley promoted to Senior Executive Team

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, immersive well-being software leader Limeade announced new leadership across multiple departments.

Limeade Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dr. Patti Fletcher as CMO

Dr. Patti Fletcher joins Limeade as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Andrew Jacobus joins as Vice President, Limeade Institute, Sarah Visbeek joins as Vice President of Legal and Corporate Secretary and Arif Ansari joins as new Head of Remote. Additionally, Limeade promoted Vice President of Customer Success Lauren Chucko to Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, and Vice President of Customer Operations Kate Farley to Senior Vice President of Operations.

As CMO, Dr. Patti Fletcher will report directly to the CEO. Dr. Fletcher is responsible for the company's core marketing strategy and shares the responsibility to drive growth. Prior to joining Limeade, Dr. Fletcher, a leadership futurist and workplace equity expert, held executive positions in marketing, business development, strategy, and product at Workhuman, SuccessFactors, SAP, IBM, and IHS Markit. She is the author of best-selling book "Disrupters: Success Strategies From Women Who Break the Mold", serves on the boards of The KUR and EnterpriseAlumni and is a founding member of Board++ and Entrepreneur Magazine Mentors.

Andrew Jacobus, former Vice President of Global Insights and Data Science leader is responsible for scaling the Limeade Institute for future growth. With two decades of experience in research, analytics, and people strategy, Jacobus will craft a strategic research program that fuels product development, business growth, brand awareness and market impact.

Sarah Visbeek, Vice President of Legal and Corporate Secretary, is responsible for managing the company's legal affairs. Visbeek brings more than a decade of legal experience from across the technology industry including video games, ad technology and more.

Arif Ansari, Head of Remote, is responsible for aligning with all functional areas of Limeade to ensure a holistic and consistent remote work experience for the globally distributed Limeade workforce. Ansari's appointment reflects the company's commitment to serving all global employees with a robust remote-first work experience.

Lauren Chucko and Kate Farley have been promoted to Senior Vice President of Customer Experience and Senior Vice President of Operations, respectively. The promotions amplify the voice of the customer directly to the Executive team and increase focus on improving the end-to-end experience for Limeade customers. Both Chucko and Farley will report to the CEO.

"The Board, my team and I welcome and celebrate the many new additions to our leadership at Limeade," said Limeade Founder & CEO Henry Albrecht. "Our employees around the globe are focused on well-being and listening as the core of healthy employee experiences. These leadership hires and promotions strengthen Limeade as we innovate in the employee well-being, listening and experience markets."

For more information about Limeade, visit www.Limeade.com

About Limeade

Limeade is an immersive employee well-being company that creates healthy employee experiences. Limeade Institute science guides its industry-leading software and its own award-winning culture. Today, millions of users in over 100 countries use Limeade solutions to navigate the future of work. By putting well-being at the heart of the employee experience, Limeade reduces burnout and turnover while increasing well-being and engagement — ultimately elevating business performance. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com (ASX listing: LME).

