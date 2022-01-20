People's United Financial Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $149.9 Million, or $0.34 per Common Share

People's United Financial Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $149.9 Million, or $0.34 per Common Share Operating Earnings of $0.36 per Common Share

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:

($ in millions, except per common share data)

























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended







Dec. 31, 2021

Sep. 30, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020



Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020





























Net income (loss)

$ 149.9

$ 139.7

$ (145.3)



$ 604.9

$ 219.6

Net income (loss) available

146.4

136.2

(148.8)



590.8

205.5



to common shareholders















Per common share

0.34

0.32

(0.35)



1.39

0.49





























Operating earnings1

154.9

141.1

147.7



628.6

534.6



Per common share

0.36

0.33

0.35



1.48

1.27

























































Net interest income

$ 362.0

$ 370.3

$ 382.8



$ 1,499.1

$ 1,575.8



Net interest margin

2.51%

2.64%

2.84%



2.65%

2.99%





























Non-interest income

99.6

100.4

178.2



393.6

492.7

Operating non-interest income1

99.6

100.4

102.3



393.6

416.8

























































Non-interest expense

$ 277.7

$ 289.2

$ 646.4



$ 1,183.8

$ 1,564.1

Operating non-interest expense1 267.0

282.9

288.5



1,136.0

1,165.2





























Efficiency ratio

54.1%

56.8%

55.5%



56.2%

54.2%

























































Average balances























Loans

$ 38,110

$ 39,934

$ 44,061



$ 40,630

$ 44,382

Deposits

54,084

52,822

50,674



53,208

48,217





























Period-end balances























Loans

37,851

39,526

43,870











Deposits

53,755

52,871

52,138







































1See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.

















"Our performance in 2021 was strong, particularly given the low interest rate environment and ongoing impact of the pandemic," said Jack Barnes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to report record full year operating earnings of $628.6 million, which increased 18 percent from a year ago and generated an operating return on average tangible common equity of 13.6 percent. These results are a testament to the resiliency of the People's United business model, which is built upon a conservative underwriting philosophy, an unwavering commitment to servicing the financial needs of customers, and steadfast community support. As we wait for the approval of the merger from the Federal Reserve, we continue to work diligently with our M&T partners on integration planning. As such, a seamless transition is expected for our clients and colleagues once the transaction is closed. Finally, I want to express my gratitude to all our employees for their efforts and dedication as we move towards our next chapter and further build upon the impressive legacy forged by People's United over 179 years.

"Our fourth quarter financial performance delivered a solid finish to the year," said David Rosato, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Operating earnings of $154.9 million increased ten percent from the third quarter, or nine percent on a per common share basis. These results benefited from a negative provision for credit losses driven by better credit metrics and improved economic outlook. In addition, operating pre-provision net revenue grew four percent linked quarter due to lower expenses and stable fee income, partially offset by a modest decline in net interest income. Net interest margin of 2.51 percent was 13 basis points lower than the third quarter, mostly attributable to a further increase in excess liquidity resulting from continued strong deposit inflows. Conversely, the margin benefited from improved loan yields and a slight reduction in deposit costs."

Rosato continued, "The loan-to-deposit ratio concluded the quarter at 70 percent as the total loan portfolio decreased $1.7 billion or four percent from September 30, while deposits grew $884 million or two percent.

Loan growth continued to experience headwinds during the quarter as period-end loans, excluding forgiveness of PPP balances, declined approximately $1.2 billion, primarily due to lower commercial real estate and mortgage warehouse balances of $726 million and $365 million, respectively, as well as a $335 million reduction in the retail portfolio. These decreases were partially offset by strong results in LEAF and certain specialty businesses. Deposits ended the quarter at a record level, and linked quarter growth was driven by an increase in non-interest-bearing balances of $1.6 billion, or ten percent. Finally, capital ratios remain strong for both the Bank and Holding Company."

($ in millions, except per share common share data)





As of and for the Three Months Ended





Dec. 31, 2021

Sep. 30, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020















Asset Quality



























Net loan charge-offs

0.03%

0.08%

0.12% to average total loans





Non-performing loans

0.76%

0.81%

0.75% as a percentage of total loans





































Returns



























Return on average assets1

0.92%

0.87%

(0.93%) Return on average tangible common equity1

12.4%

11.6%

(13.4%)































Capital Ratios



























People's United Financial, Inc.











Tangible common equity / tangible assets

7.8%

7.8%

7.5% Tier 1 leverage

8.5%

8.6%

8.3% Common equity tier 1

12.2%

11.7%

10.5% Tier 1 risk-based

12.7%

12.3%

11.0% Total risk-based

13.9%

13.4%

12.4%















People's United Bank, N.A.











Tier 1 leverage



8.6%

8.8%

8.7% Common equity tier 1



12.9%

12.6%

11.5% Tier 1 risk-based



12.9%

12.6%

11.5% Total risk-based



14.0%

13.6%

12.8%















1See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.









The Board of Directors declared a $0.1825 per common share quarterly dividend payable February 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 1, 2022. Based on the closing stock price on January 19, 2022, the dividend yield on People's United Financial common stock is 3.6 percent.

People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with approximately $65 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of nearly 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, as well as wealth management solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

4Q 2021 Financial Highlights

Summary

Net income totaled $149.9 million , or $0.34 per common share.

Net interest income totaled $362.0 million in 4Q21 compared to $370.3 million in 3Q21.

Net interest margin decreased 13 basis points from 3Q21 to 2.51% reflecting:

Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $(5.9) million .

Non-interest income totaled $99.6 million in 4Q21 compared to $100.4 million in 3Q21.

Non-interest expense totaled $277.7 million in 4Q21 compared to $289.2 million in 3Q21.

The effective income tax rate was 21.1% for 4Q21 and 20.1% for the full-year of 2021, compared to 37.0% for the full-year of 2020.

Commercial Banking

Commercial loans totaled $29.1 billion at December 31, 2021 , a $1.3 billion decrease from September 30, 2021 .

Average commercial loans totaled $29.2 billion in 4Q21, a $1.4 billion decrease from 3Q21.

Commercial deposits totaled $26.6 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $25.9 billion at September 30, 2021 .

The ratio of non-accrual commercial loans to total commercial loans was 0.80% at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.84% at September 30, 2021 .

Non-performing commercial assets totaled $235.6 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $262.1 million at September 30, 2021 .

For the commercial loan portfolio, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of commercial loans was 0.69% at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.75% at September 30, 2021 .

The commercial allowance for credit losses represented 87% of non-accrual commercial loans at December 31, 2021 compared to 90% at September 30, 2021 .

Retail Banking

Residential mortgage loans totaled $7.0 billion at December 31, 2021 , a $266 million decrease from September 30, 2021 .

Home equity loans totaled $1.6 billion at December 31, 2021 , a $65 million decrease from September 30, 2021 .

Retail deposits totaled $27.2 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $27.0 billion at September 30, 2021 .

The ratio of non-accrual residential mortgage loans to residential mortgage loans was 0.60% at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.68% at September 30, 2021 .

The ratio of non-accrual home equity loans to home equity loans was 0.89% at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.96% at September 30, 2021 .

For the retail loan portfolio, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of retail loans was 1.63% at December 31, 2021 compared to 1.36% at September 30, 2021 .

The retail allowance for credit losses represented 251% of non-accrual retail loans at December 31, 2021 compared to 187% at September 30, 2021 .

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking in nature. These include all statements about People's United Financial's plans, objectives, expectations and other statements that are not historical facts, and usually use words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "should" and similar expressions. Such statements represent management's current beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause People's United Financial's actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Factors of particular importance to People's United Financial include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in general, international, national or regional economic conditions; (2) changes in interest rates; (3) changes in loan default and charge-off rates; (4) changes in deposit levels; (5) changes in levels of income and expense in non-interest income and expense related activities; (6) changes in accounting and regulatory guidance applicable to banks; (7) price levels and conditions in the public securities markets generally; (8) competition and its effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (9) the pending merger with M&T Bank Corporation; (10) changes in regulation resulting from or relating to financial reform legislation; and (11) the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economic and business environment in which we operate. People's United Financial does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

People's United Financial, Inc.





















FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS















































As of and for the Three Months Ended



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

(dollars in millions, except per common share data)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Earnings Data:





















Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 369.6 $ 377.9 $ 388.7 $ 393.5 $ 390.2

Net interest income

362.0

370.3

380.9

385.9

382.8

Provision for credit losses

(6.0)

12.1

(40.8)

(13.6)

14.7

Non-interest income (1)

99.6

100.4

99.0

94.6

178.2

Non-interest expense (1)

277.7

289.2

305.0

311.9

646.4

Income (loss) before income tax expense

189.9

169.4

215.7

182.2

(100.1)

Net income (loss)

149.9

139.7

170.8

144.5

(145.3)

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders (1) 146.4

136.2

167.3

141.0

(148.8)

























Selected Statistical Data:





















Net interest margin (2)

2.51 % 2.64 % 2.70 % 2.74 % 2.84 % Return on average assets (1), (2)

0.92

0.87

1.07

0.90

(0.93)

Return on average common equity (2)

7.8

7.2

9.1

7.7

(7.8)

Return on average tangible common equity (1), (2)

12.4

11.6

14.7

12.5

(13.4)

Efficiency ratio (1)

54.1

56.8

57.4

56.6

55.5

























Common Share Data:





















Earnings (loss) per common share:





















Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.32 $ 0.40 $ 0.34 $ (0.36)

Diluted (1)

0.34

0.32

0.39

0.33

(0.35)

Dividends paid per common share

0.1825

0.1825

0.1825

0.1800

0.1800

Common dividend payout ratio (1)

52.9 % 56.8 % 46.2 % 53.7 % (50.8) % Book value per common share $ 18.12 $ 17.85 $ 17.77 $ 17.42 $ 17.56

Tangible book value per common share (1)

11.47

11.18

11.08

10.70

10.77

Stock price:





















High

19.05

18.08

19.62

19.40

13.58

Low

16.20

15.18

16.75

12.66

9.98

Close

17.82

17.47

17.14

17.90

12.93

Common shares outstanding (in millions) (1)

427.92

427.77

427.77

427.22

424.68

Weighted average diluted common shares (in millions) 425.45

424.77

425.08

422.58

420.39

























(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP. (2) Annualized.

People's United Financial, Inc.









FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



























As of and for the





Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

(dollars in millions, except per common share data)

2021

2020

Earnings Data:









Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 1,529.7 $ 1,605.6

Net interest income

1,499.1

1,575.8

Provision for credit losses

(48.3)

155.8

Non-interest income (1)

393.6

492.7

Non-interest expense (1)

1,183.8

1,564.1

Income before income tax expense

757.2

348.6

Net income

604.9

219.6

Net income available to common shareholders (1)

590.8

205.5













Selected Statistical Data:









Net interest margin

2.65 % 2.99 % Return on average assets (1)

0.94

0.36

Return on average common equity

7.9

2.7

Return on average tangible common equity (1)

12.8

4.8

Efficiency ratio (1)

56.2

54.2













Common Share Data:









Earnings per common share:









Basic $ 1.40 $ 0.49

Diluted (1)

1.39

0.49

Dividends paid per common share

0.7275

0.7175

Common dividend payout ratio (1)

52.1 % 148.0 % Book value per common share $ 18.12 $ 17.56

Tangible book value per common share (1)

11.47

10.77

Stock price:









High

19.62

17.00

Low

12.66

9.37

Close

17.82

12.93

Common shares oustanding (in millions) (1)

427.92

424.68

Weighted average diluted common shares (in millions)

424.54

422.55













(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.











People's United Financial, Inc.





















FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Continued















































As of and for the Three Months Ended



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

(dollars in millions)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Financial Condition Data:





















Total assets $ 64,642 $ 63,673 $ 63,341 $ 64,172 $ 63,092

Loans

37,851

39,526

41,366

42,770

43,870

Securities

10,751

10,541

10,597

10,445

9,191

Short-term investments

10,269

7,723

5,249

4,992

3,766

Allowance for credit losses on loans

344

352

348

399

425

Goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets 2,809

2,817

2,826

2,835

2,846

Deposits

53,755

52,871

52,581

53,475

52,138

Borrowings

958

977

952

1,156

1,148

Notes and debentures

993

999

1,002

1,003

1,010

Stockholders' equity

7,902

7,783

7,750

7,592

7,603

Total risk-weighted assets (1):





















People's United Financial, Inc.

41,810

42,721

43,654

43,833

45,075

People's United Bank, N.A.

41,801

42,716

43,623

43,812

45,016

Non-accrual loans

289

321

328

353

329

Net loan charge-offs

2.9

7.7

10.3

12.4

13.4

























Average Balances:





















Loans $ 38,110 $ 39,934 $ 41,683 $ 42,854 $ 44,061

Securities (2)

10,422

10,432

10,418

9,561

8,390

Short-term investments

10,417

6,999

5,469

5,000

2,582

Total earning assets

58,949

57,365

57,570

57,415

55,034

Total assets

65,142

63,876

63,930

64,057

62,396

Deposits

54,084

52,822

53,041

52,876

50,674

Borrowings

974

940

1,012

1,143

1,233

Notes and debentures

996

1,002

1,003

1,008

1,011

Total funding liabilities

56,054

54,764

55,056

55,027

52,918

Stockholders' equity

7,790

7,779

7,634

7,606

7,884

























Ratios:





















Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (annualized) 0.03 % 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.12 % Non-performing assets to total loans, real estate owned



















and repossessed assets

0.78

0.83

0.82

0.85

0.78

Allowance for credit losses on loans to:





















Total loans

0.91

0.89

0.84

0.93

0.97

Non-accrual loans

119.1

109.9

106.1

113.0

129.1

Average stockholders' equity to average total assets

12.0

12.9

11.9

11.9

12.6

Stockholders' equity to total assets

12.2

12.2

12.2

11.8

12.1

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)

7.8

7.8

7.7

7.4

7.5

Total risk-based capital (1):





















People's United Financial, Inc.

13.9

13.4

13.1

12.9

12.4

People's United Bank, N.A.

14.0

13.6

13.5

13.5

12.8

























(1) December 31, 2021 amounts and ratios are preliminary. (2) Average balances for securities are based on amortized cost. (3) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.

People's United Financial, Inc.







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION



















Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, Dec. 31, (in millions) 2021 2021 2021 2020 Assets







Cash and due from banks $ 320.5 $ 410.6 $ 516.3 $ 477.3 Short-term investments 10,268.8 7,723.0 5,249.4 3,766.0 Securities:







Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 6,644.0 6,257.0 6,328.6 4,925.5 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 3,841.5 3,929.8 4,003.1 3,993.8 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 264.6 264.7 264.9 266.6 Equity securities, at fair value - - - 5.3 Total securities 10,750.1 10,451.5 10,596.6 9,191.2 Loans held-for-sale 8.8 9.8 5.4 26.5 Loans:







Commercial and industrial (1) 12,052.1 12,769.0 13,627.4 14,982.3 Commercial real estate (1) 11,936.7 12,662.6 13,243.2 13,336.9 Equipment financing 5,143.1 5,040.3 4,990.9 4,930.0 Total Commercial Portfolio 29,131.9 30,471.9 31,861.5 33,249.2 Residential mortgage 7,004.3 7,269.8 7,626.2 8,518.9 Home equity and other consumer 1,715.1 1,784.1 1,877.9 2,101.4 Total Retail Portfolio 8,719.4 9,053.9 9,504.1 10,620.3 Total loans 37,851.3 39,525.8 41,365.6 43,869.5 Less allowance for credit losses on loans (343.6) (352.4) (348.1) (425.1) Total loans, net 37,507.7 39,173.4 41,017.5 43,444.4 Goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets 2,808.6 2,816.9 2,825.8 2,845.9 Bank-owned life insurance 710.7 716.5 713.7 711.6 Premises and equipment, net 241.8 249.9 261.8 276.7 Other assets 2,025.4 2,121.0 2,154.2 2,352.2 Total assets $ 64,642.4 $ 63,672.6 $ 63,340.7 $ 63,091.8









Liabilities







Deposits:







Non-interest-bearing $ 17,941.1 $ 16,334.6 $ 16,722.8 $ 15,881.7 Savings 6,733.7 6,685.4 6,710.2 6,029.7 Interest-bearing checking and money market 25,383.8 25,614.7 24,705.9 24,567.5 Time 3,696.7 4,236.6 4,442.3 5,658.8 Total deposits 53,755.3 52,871.3 52,581.2 52,137.7 Borrowings:







Federal Home Loan Bank advances 562.6 569.6 569.7 569.7 Customer repurchase agreements 395.2 407.8 382.5 452.9 Federal funds purchased - - - 125.0 Total borrowings 957.8 977.4 952.2 1,147.6 Notes and debentures 992.8 999.4 1,001.6 1,009.6 Other liabilities 1,034.7 1,041.5 1,056.1 1,194.1 Total liabilities 56,740.6 55,889.6 55,591.1 55,489.0









Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock 244.1 244.1 244.1 244.1 Common stock 5.4 5.4 5.4 5.3 Additional paid-in capital 7,723.3 7,714.9 7,709.4 7,663.6 Retained earnings 1,643.2 1,574.7 1,516.5 1,363.6 Unallocated common stock of ESOP, at cost (108.4) (110.2) (112.0) (115.6) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (136.8) (176.9) (144.8) (89.2) Treasury stock, at cost (1,469.0) (1,469.0) (1,469.0) (1,469.0) Total stockholders' equity 7,901.8 7,783.0 7,749.6 7,602.8 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 64,642.4 $ 63,672.6 $ 63,340.7 $ 63,091.8





(1) In the first quarter of 2021, the Company completed a portfolio review to ensure consistent classification of certain commercial loans across the Company's franchise and conformity to industry practice for such loans. As a result, approximately $350 million of loans secured by non-owner-occupied commercial properties were prospectively reclassified, in March 2021, from commercial and industrial loans to commercial real estate loans. Prior period balances were not restated to conform to the current presentation.

People's United Financial, Inc.

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







































Three Months Ended

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31, (in millions, except per common share data) 2021

2021

2021

2021

2020 Interest and dividend income:

















Commercial and industrial $ 103.3

$ 104.3

$ 107.9

$ 116.1

$ 111.3 Commercial real estate 90.2

96.5

101.6

98.8

106.1 Equipment financing 62.9

62.3

62.5

62.8

62.1 Residential mortgage 57.2

58.8

64.4

69.9

74.9 Home equity and other consumer 14.3

15.2

16.2

16.5

18.7 Total interest on loans 327.9

337.1

352.6

364.1

373.1 Securities 52.1

53.8

52.4

51.4

47.2 Short-term investments 4.2

2.8

1.3

1.2

0.8 Loans held-for-sale -

0.1

-

0.3

0.4 Total interest and dividend income 384.2

393.8

406.3

417.0

421.5 Interest expense:

















Deposits 13.8

15.1

17.1

22.7

30.1 Borrowings 1.2

1.2

1.1

1.2

1.3 Notes and debentures 7.2

7.2

7.2

7.2

7.3 Total interest expense 22.2

23.5

25.4

31.1

38.7 Net interest income 362.0

370.3

380.9

385.9

382.8 Provision for credit losses on loans (5.9)

12.0

(40.7)

(13.6)

14.7 Provision for credit losses on securities (0.1)

0.1

(0.1)

-

- Net interest income after provision for credit losses 368.0

358.2

421.7

399.5

368.1 Non-interest income:

















Bank service charges 25.8

25.9

24.9

23.5

24.7 Investment management fees 20.5

21.1

21.5

19.9

18.9 Commercial banking lending fees 16.3

11.8

14.1

13.6

15.5 Operating lease income 11.6

10.6

11.2

11.3

12.9 Cash management fees 9.3

9.6

9.6

9.2

9.1 Customer interest rate swap income, net 1.2

1.8

2.4

0.1

2.2 Gain on sale of business, net of expenses (1) -

-

-

-

75.9 Other non-interest income 14.9

19.6

15.3

17.0

19.0 Total non-interest income 99.6

100.4

99.0

94.6

178.2 Non-interest expense:

















Compensation and benefits 161.5

167.7

177.6

172.8

166.6 Occupancy and equipment 47.2

50.2

50.0

49.1

50.9 Professional and outside services 28.1

27.6

30.0

33.6

24.9 Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 8.3

8.9

8.8

11.0

9.7 Operating lease expense 6.9

7.0

7.6

7.8

8.5 Regulatory assessments 5.7

6.6

7.8

8.1

6.9 Goodwill impairment (1) -

-

-

-

353.0 Other non-interest expense 20.0

21.2

23.2

29.5

25.9 Total non-interest expense (1) 277.7

289.2

305.0

311.9

646.4 Income (loss) before income tax expense 189.9

169.4

215.7

182.2

(100.1) Income tax expense 40.0

29.7

44.9

37.7

45.2 Net income (loss) 149.9

139.7

170.8

144.5

(145.3) Preferred stock dividend 3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 146.4

$ 136.2

$ 167.3

$ 141.0

$ (148.8)



















Earnings (loss) per common share:

















Basic $ 0.35

$ 0.32

$ 0.40

$ 0.34

$ (0.36) Diluted 0.34

0.32

0.39

0.33

(0.35)





(1) The gain on sale of business, net of expenses, is considered non-operating income and goodwill impairment is considered a non-operating expense. Total non-interest expense also includes $10.7 million, $6.3 million, $11.2 million, $19.6 million and $4.9 million of non-operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.

People's United Financial, Inc.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME















Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions, except per common share data) 2021

2020 Interest and dividend income:





Commercial and industrial $ 431.6

$ 440.8 Commercial real estate 387.1

488.6 Equipment financing 250.5

263.3 Residential mortgage 250.3

332.2 Home equity and other consumer 62.2

86.7 Total interest on loans 1,381.7

1,611.6 Securities 209.7

195.7 Short-term investments 9.5

3.4 Loans held-for-sale 0.4

4.3 Total interest and dividend income 1,601.3

1,815.0 Interest expense:





Deposits 68.7

187.2 Borrowings 4.7

20.2 Notes and debentures 28.8

31.8 Total interest expense 102.2

239.2 Net interest income 1,499.1

1,575.8 Provision for credit losses on loans (48.2)

156.1 Provision for credit losses on securities (0.1)

(0.3) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,547.4

1,420.0 Non-interest income:





Bank service charges 100.1

97.5 Investment management fees 83.0

73.2 Commercial banking lending fees 55.8

50.9 Operating lease income 44.7

49.7 Cash management fees 37.7

33.4 Customer interest rate swap income, net 5.5

14.9 Gain on sale of business, net of expenses (1) -

75.9 Other non-interest income 66.8

97.2 Total non-interest income 393.6

492.7 Non-interest expense:





Compensation and benefits 679.6

674.8 Occupancy and equipment 196.5

199.0 Professional and outside services 119.3

113.2 Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 37.0

40.8 Operating lease expense 29.3

36.4 Regulatory assessments 28.2

32.7 Goodwill impairment (1) -

353.0 Other non-interest expense 93.9

114.2 Total non-interest expense (1) 1,183.8

1,564.1 Income before income tax expense 757.2

348.6 Income tax expense 152.3

129.0 Net income 604.9

219.6 Preferred stock dividend 14.1

14.1 Net income available to common shareholders $ 590.8

$ 205.5







Earnings per common share:





Basic $ 1.40

$ 0.49 Diluted 1.39

0.49





(1) The gain on sale of business, net of expenses, is considered non-operating income and goodwill impairment is considered a non-operating expense. Total non-interest expense also includes $47.8 million and $45.9 million of non-operating expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.

People's United Financial, Inc.





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST AND YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS (1)







































December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020 Three months ended Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:





















Short-term investments $ 10,417.1 $ 4.2 0.16%

$ 6,999.3 $ 2.8 0.16%

$ 2,582.1 $ 0.8 0.12% Securities (2) 10,422.1 57.3 2.20

10,432.0 59.1 2.27

8,390.2 52.3 2.50 Loans:





















Commercial real estate 12,278.8 90.2 2.94

12,906.9 96.5 2.99

13,574.3 106.1 3.13 Commercial and industrial 11,898.3 105.7 3.55

12,759.6 106.6 3.34

14,621.8 113.6 3.11 Equipment financing 5,055.6 62.9 4.97

5,001.7 62.3 4.99

4,867.5 62.1 5.10 Residential mortgage 7,127.8 57.2 3.21

7,437.6 58.9 3.16

8,821.0 75.3 3.41 Home equity and other consumer 1,749.3 14.3 3.28

1,828.2 15.2 3.32

2,176.6 18.7 3.44 Total loans 38,109.8 330.3 3.47

39,934.0 339.5 3.40

44,061.2 375.8 3.41 Total earning assets 58,949.0 $ 391.8 2.66%

57,365.3 $ 401.4 2.80%

55,033.5 $ 428.9 3.12% Other assets 6,192.5





6,511.1





7,362.6



Total assets $ 65,141.5





$ 63,876.4





$ 62,396.1



























Liabilities and stockholders' equity:





















Deposits:





















Non-interest-bearing $ 17,849.1 $ - - %

$ 16,469.5 $ - - %

$ 14,742.6 $ - - % Savings, interest-bearing checking





















and money market 32,218.9 8.6 0.11

32,030.8 8.9 0.11

29,978.3 14.7 0.20 Time 4,015.7 5.2 0.51

4,322.2 6.2 0.57

5,953.5 15.4 1.03 Total deposits 54,083.7 13.8 0.10

52,822.5 15.1 0.11

50,674.4 30.1 0.24 Borrowings:





















Federal Home Loan Bank advances 569.5 1.1 0.78

569.6 1.1 0.79

571.8 1.1 0.77 Customer repurchase agreements 404.8 0.1 0.10

370.5 0.1 0.10

447.6 0.2 0.15 Federal funds purchased - - -

- - -

213.3 - 0.09 Total borrowings 974.3 1.2 0.50

940.1 1.2 0.52

1,232.7 1.3 0.43 Notes and debentures 996.4 7.2 2.89

1,001.7 7.2 2.85

1,010.8 7.3 2.89 Total funding liabilities 56,054.4 $ 22.2 0.16%

54,764.3 $ 23.5 0.17%

52,917.9 $ 38.7 0.29% Other liabilities 1,297.2





1,332.8





1,594.2



Total liabilities 57,351.6





56,097.1





54,512.1



Stockholders' equity 7,789.9





7,779.3





7,884.0



Total liabilities and





















stockholders' equity $ 65,141.5





$ 63,876.4





$ 62,396.1



























Net interest income/spread (3)

$ 369.6 2.50%



$ 377.9 2.63%



$ 390.2 2.83%























Net interest margin



2.51%





2.64%





2.84%























(1) Average yields earned and rates paid are annualized. (2) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost. (3) The fully taxable equivalent adjustment was $7.6 million, $7.6 million and $7.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

People's United Financial, Inc.













AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST AND YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS





















December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Twelve months ended Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:













Short-term investments $ 6,986.1 $ 9.5 0.14%

$ 1,125.1 $ 3.4 0.31% Securities (1) 10,211.3 230.7 2.26

8,143.7 215.7 2.65 Loans:













Commercial real estate 12,972.5 387.1 2.98

14,057.6 488.6 3.48 Commercial and industrial 13,129.2 441.2 3.36

13,456.8 451.0 3.35 Equipment financing 4,970.2 250.5 5.04

4,898.2 263.3 5.38 Residential mortgage 7,676.5 250.7 3.27

9,569.2 333.3 3.48 Home equity and other consumer 1,881.8 62.2 3.31

2,400.5 89.5 3.73 Total loans 40,630.2 1,391.7 3.43

44,382.3 1,625.7 3.66 Total earning assets 57,827.6 $ 1,631.9 2.82%

53,651.1 $ 1,844.8 3.44% Other assets 6,425.5





7,387.0



Total assets $ 64,253.1





$ 61,038.1



















Liabilities and stockholders' equity:













Deposits:













Non-interest-bearing $ 16,621.0 $ - - %

$ 12,864.4 $ - - % Savings, interest-bearing checking













and money market 32,040.6 40.4 0.13

27,831.9 92.2 0.33 Time 4,546.5 28.3 0.62

7,520.6 95.0 1.26 Total deposits 53,208.1 68.7 0.13

48,216.9 187.2 0.39 Borrowings:













Federal Home Loan Bank advances 569.6 4.3 0.75

1,371.2 13.7 1.00 Customer repurchase agreements 394.3 0.4 0.11

379.0 1.1 0.29 Federal funds purchased 52.8 - 0.09

688.2 5.4 0.79 Total borrowings 1,016.7 4.7 0.47

2,438.4 20.2 0.83 Notes and debentures 1,002.3 28.8 2.87

1,009.5 31.8 3.15 Total funding liabilities 55,227.1 $ 102.2 0.19%

51,664.8 $ 239.2 0.46% Other liabilities 1,323.0





1,561.5



Total liabilities 56,550.1





53,226.3



Stockholders' equity 7,703.0





7,811.8



Total liabilities and













stockholders' equity $ 64,253.1





$ 61,038.1



















Net interest income/spread (2)

$ 1,529.7 2.63%



$ 1,605.6 2.98%















Net interest margin



2.65%





2.99%















(1) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost.



(2) The fully taxable equivalent adjustment was $30.6 million and $29.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

People's United Financial, Inc.





















NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

















































Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

(dollars in millions)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Non-accrual loans:





















Commercial:





















Commercial real estate $ 104.8 $ 98.7 $ 96.1 $ 90.2 $ 60.4

Commercial and industrial

43.9

57.2

57.0

69.2

76.4

Equipment financing

83.3

99.2

107.2

118.1

109.3

Total Commercial

232.0

255.1

260.3

277.5

246.1

Retail:





















Residential mortgage

41.8

49.1

49.5

56.9

62.3

Home equity

14.6

16.3

18.1

18.7

20.5

Other consumer

0.1

-

0.1

0.2

0.2

Total Retail

56.5

65.4

67.7

75.8

83.0

Total non-accrual loans (1)

288.5

320.5

328.0

353.3

329.1

Real estate owned:





















Residential

1.4

1.6

1.6

1.5

3.2

Commercial

-

-

3.5

3.5

3.6

Total real estate owned

1.4

1.6

5.1

5.0

6.8

Repossessed assets

3.7

7.4

5.6

5.4

5.7

Total non-performing assets $ 293.6 $ 329.5 $ 338.7 $ 363.7 $ 341.6

























Non-accrual loans as a percentage of total loans

0.76 % 0.81 % 0.79 % 0.83 % 0.75 % Non-performing assets as a percentage of:





















Total loans, real estate owned and repossessed assets 0.78

0.83

0.82

0.85

0.78

Tangible stockholders' equity and allowance





















for credit losses

5.40

6.20

6.43

7.05

6.59

























(1) Reported net of government guarantees totaling $2.9 million at December 31, 2021, $1.1 million at September 30, 2021, $1.2 million at June 30, 2021, $2.5 million at March 31, 2021 and $2.5 million at December 31, 2020.

People's United Financial, Inc.













































PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS







































Three Months Ended



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

(dollars in millions)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Allowance for credit losses on loans:





















Balance at beginning of period $ 352.4 $ 348.1 $ 399.1 $ 425.1 $ 423.8

Charge-offs

(6.5)

(13.2)

(13.9)

(17.8)

(16.7)

Recoveries

3.6

5.5

3.6

5.4

3.3

Net loan charge-offs

(2.9)

(7.7)

(10.3)

(12.4)

(13.4)

Provision for credit losses on loans

(5.9)

12.0

(40.7)

(13.6)

14.7

Balance at end of period $ 343.6 $ 352.4 $ 348.1 $ 399.1 $ 425.1

























Allowance for credit losses on loans





















as a percentage of:





















Total loans

0.91 % 0.89 % 0.84 % 0.93 % 0.97 % Non-accrual loans

119.1

109.9

106.1

113.0

129.1



NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)















































Three Months Ended



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

(dollars in millions)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Commercial:





















Commercial real estate $ 0.2 $ 3.7 $ 0.8 $ 5.8 $ 0.1

Commercial and industrial

(0.3)

0.3

3.0

(0.5)

6.6

Equipment financing

4.2

4.2

6.9

7.2

6.8

Total

4.1

8.2

10.7

12.5

13.5

Retail:





















Residential mortgage

(0.6)

(0.7)

(0.4)

(0.3)

(0.3)

Home equity

(0.8)

(0.1)

(0.2)

(0.2)

-

Other consumer

0.2

0.3

0.2

0.4

0.2

Total

(1.2)

(0.5)

(0.4)

(0.1)

(0.1)

Total net loan charge-offs $ 2.9 $ 7.7 $ 10.3 $ 12.4 $ 13.4

























Net loan charge-offs to





















average total loans (annualized)

0.03 % 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.12 %

People's United Financial, Inc. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP In addition to evaluating People's United Financial Inc. ("People's United") results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), management routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios, tangible book value per common share and operating earnings metrics. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding People's United's underlying operating performance and trends, and facilitates comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Further, the efficiency ratio and operating earnings metrics are used by management in its assessment of financial performance, including non-interest expense control, while the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share are used to analyze the relative strength of People's United's capital position. The efficiency ratio, which represents an approximate measure of the cost required by People's United to generate a dollar of revenue, is the ratio of (i) total non-interest expense (excluding operating lease expense, goodwill impairment charges, amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets, losses on real estate assets and non-recurring expenses) (the numerator) to (ii) net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis plus total non-interest income (including the FTE adjustment on bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income, the netting of operating lease expense and excluding gains and losses on sales of assets other than residential mortgage loans and acquired loans, and non-recurring income) (the denominator). People's United generally considers an item of income or expense to be non-recurring if it is not similar to an item of income or expense of a type incurred within the last two years and is not similar to an item of income or expense of a type reasonably expected to be incurred within the following two years. Operating earnings exclude from net income available to common shareholders those items that management considers to be of such a non-recurring or infrequent nature that, by excluding such items (net of income taxes), People's United's results can be measured and assessed on a more consistent basis from period to period. Items excluded from operating earnings, which include, but are not limited to: (i) non-recurring gains/losses; (ii) merger-related expenses, including acquisition integration and other costs; (iii) writedowns of banking house assets and related lease termination costs; (iv) severance-related costs; and (v) charges related to executive-level management separation costs, are generally also excluded when calculating the efficiency ratio. Operating earnings per common share ("EPS") is derived by determining the per common share impact of the respective adjustments to arrive at operating earnings and adding (subtracting) such amounts to (from) diluted EPS, as reported. Operating return on average assets is calculated by dividing operating earnings (annualized) by average total assets. Operating return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing operating earnings (annualized) by average tangible common equity. The operating common dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing common dividends paid by operating earnings for the respective period. Pre-provision net revenue is a useful financial measure as it enables an assessment of the Company's ability to generate earnings to cover credit losses through a credit cycle as well as providing an additional basis for comparing the Company's results of operation between periods by isolating the impact of the provision for credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods. The tangible common equity ratio is the ratio of (i) tangible common equity (total stockholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets) (the numerator) to (ii) tangible assets (total assets less goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets) (the denominator). Tangible book value per common share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by common shares (total common shares issued, less common shares classified as treasury shares and unallocated Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") common shares). In light of diversity in presentation among financial institutions, the methodologies used by People's United for determining the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above may differ from those used by other financial institutions.

People's United Financial, Inc.



























NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued









































OPERATING NON-INTEREST EXPENSE AND EFFICIENCY RATIO



















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31, (dollars in millions)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Total non-interest expense

$ 277.7

$ 289.2

$ 305.0

$ 311.9

$ 646.4

$ 1,183.8

$ 1,564.1 Adjustments to arrive at operating



























non-interest expense:



























Stop & Shop contract termination costs

(8.5)

(1.6)

(2.0)

(12.1)

-

(24.2)

- Merger-related expenses

(2.2)

(4.7)

(9.2)

(7.5)

(4.9)

(23.6)

(45.9) Goodwill impairment charge

-

-

-

-

(353.0)

-

(353.0) Total

(10.7)

(6.3)

(11.2)

(19.6)

(357.9)

(47.8)

(398.9) Operating non-interest expense

267.0

282.9

293.8

292.3

288.5

1,136.0

1,165.2





























Adjustments:



























Amortization of other acquisition-related























intangible assets

(8.3)

(8.9)

(8.8)

(11.0)

(9.7)

(37.0)

(40.8) Operating lease expense

(6.9)

(7.0)

(7.6)

(7.8)

(8.5)

(29.3)

(36.4) Other (1)

(1.2)

(1.2)

(1.3)

(1.7)

(1.3)

(5.4)

(10.2) Total non-interest expense for



























efficiency ratio

$ 250.6

$ 265.8

$ 276.1

$ 271.8

$ 269.0

$ 1,064.3

$ 1,077.8





























Net interest income (FTE basis)

$ 369.6

$ 377.9

$ 388.7

$ 393.5

$ 390.2

$ 1,529.7

$ 1,605.6 Total non-interest income

99.6

100.4

99.0

94.6

178.2

393.6

492.7 Total revenues

469.2

478.3

487.7

488.1

568.4

1,923.3

2,098.3 Adjustments:



























Operating lease expense

(6.9)

(7.0)

(7.6)

(7.8)

(8.5)

(29.3)

(36.4) BOLI FTE adjustment

0.7

1.0

0.7

0.6

0.9

3.0

3.5 Gain on sale of business, net of expenses -

-

-

-

(75.9)

-

(75.9) Other (2)

0.2

(4.0)

-

(1.1)

-

(4.9)

(0.4) Total revenues for efficiency ratio

$ 463.2

$ 468.3

$ 480.8

$ 479.8

$ 484.9

$ 1,892.1

$ 1,989.1 Efficiency ratio

54.1%

56.8%

57.4%

56.6%

55.5%

56.2%

54.2%





























(1) Items classified as "other" and deducted from non-interest expense for purposes of calculating the efficiency ratio include certain franchise taxes and real estate owned expenses. (2) Items classified as "other" and added to (deducted from) total revenues for purposes of calculating the efficiency ratio include, as applicable, asset write-offs and gains/losses associated with the sale of branch locations.





























PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31, (in millions)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net interest income

$ 362.0

$ 370.3

$ 380.9

$ 385.9

$ 382.8

$ 1,499.1

$ 1,575.8 Non-interest income

99.6

100.4

99.0

94.6

178.2

393.6

492.7 Non-interest expense

(277.7)

(289.2)

(305.0)

(311.9)

(646.4)

(1,183.8)

(1,564.1) Pre-provision net revenue

183.9

181.5

174.9

168.6

(85.4)

708.9

504.4 Non-operating income

-

-

-

-

(75.9)

-

(75.9) Non-operating expense

10.7

6.3

11.2

19.6

357.9

47.8

398.9 Operating pre-provision net revenue

$ 194.6

$ 187.8

$ 186.1

$ 188.2

$ 196.6

$ 756.7

$ 827.4

People's United Financial, Inc.



























NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued













































OPERATING EARNINGS































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31, (dollars in millions, except per common share data) 2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021 (1)

2020 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 146.4

$ 136.2

$ 167.3

$ 141.0

$ (148.8)

$ 590.8

$ 205.5 Adjustments to arrive at operating earnings:



























Stop & Shop contract termination costs

8.5

1.6

2.0

12.1

-

24.2

- Merger-related expenses

2.2

4.7

9.2

7.5

4.9

23.6

45.9 Goodwill impairment charge (2)

-

-

-

-

353.0

-

353.0 Gain on sale of business, net of expenses

-

-

-

-

(75.9)

-

(75.9) Total pre-tax adjustments

10.7

6.3

11.2

19.6

282.0

47.8

323.0 Tax effect (2)

(2.2)

(1.4)

(2.4)

(4.1)

14.5

(10.0)

6.1 Total adjustments, net of tax

8.5

4.9

8.8

15.5

296.5

37.8

329.1 Operating earnings

$ 154.9

$ 141.1

$ 176.1

$ 156.5

$ 147.7

$ 628.6

$ 534.6





























Diluted EPS, as reported

$ 0.34

$ 0.32

$ 0.39

$ 0.33

$ (0.35)

$ 1.39

$ 0.49 Adjustments to arrive at operating EPS:



























Stop & Shop contract termination costs

0.02

-

-

0.02

-

0.04

- Merger-related expenses

-

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.05

0.09 Goodwill impairment charge (2)

-

-

-

-

0.83

-

0.83 Gain on sale of business, net of expenses

-

-

-

-

(0.14)

-

(0.14) Total adjustments per common share

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.04

0.70

0.09

0.78 Operating EPS

$ 0.36

$ 0.33

$ 0.41

$ 0.37

$ 0.35

$ 1.48

$ 1.27





























Average total assets

$ 65,142

$ 63,876

$ 63,930

$ 64,057

$ 62,396

$ 64,253

$ 61,038





























Operating return on



























average assets (annualized)

0.95%

0.88%

1.10%

0.98%

0.95%

0.98%

0.88%





























(1) The sum of the quarterly amounts for certain line items may not equal the twelve months amounts due to rounding.



(2) The goodwill impairment charge for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 is non-tax-deductible.

































OPERATING RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31, (dollars in millions)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Operating earnings

$ 154.9

$ 141.1

$ 176.1

$ 156.5

$ 147.7

$ 628.6

$ 534.6





























Average stockholders' equity

$ 7,790

$ 7,779

$ 7,634

$ 7,606

$ 7,884

$ 7,703

$ 7,812 Less: Average preferred stock

244

244

244

244

244

244

244 Average common equity

7,546

7,535

7,390

7,362

7,640

7,459

7,568 Less: Average goodwill and average other



























acquisition-related intangible assets

2,813

2,822

2,831

2,842

3,213

2,827

3,247 Average tangible common equity

$ 4,733

$ 4,713

$ 4,559

$ 4,520

$ 4,427

$ 4,632

$ 4,321





























Operating return on average tangible



























common equity (annualized)

13.1%

12.0%

15.4%

13.8%

13.3%

13.6%

12.4%

People's United Financial, Inc.



























NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued









































OPERATING COMMON DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO



























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31, (dollars in millions)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Common dividends paid

$ 77.4

$ 77.4

$ 77.3

$ 75.7

$ 75.6

$ 307.8

$ 304.1 Operating earnings

$ 154.9

$ 141.1

$ 176.1

$ 156.5

$ 147.7

$ 628.6

$ 534.6





























Operating common dividend payout ratio

50.0%

54.8%

43.9%

48.4%

51.2%

49.0%

56.9%





























TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY RATIO































Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,







(dollars in millions)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020







Total stockholders' equity

$ 7,902

$ 7,783

$ 7,750

$ 7,592

$ 7,603







Less: Preferred stock

244

244

244

244

244







Common equity

7,658

7,539

7,506

7,348

7,359







Less: Goodwill and other



























acquisition-related intangible assets

2,809

2,817

2,826

2,835

2,846







Tangible common equity

$ 4,849

$ 4,722

$ 4,680

$ 4,513

$ 4,513





































Total assets

$ 64,642

$ 63,673

$ 63,341

$ 64,172

$ 63,092







Less: Goodwill and other



























acquisition-related intangible assets

2,809

2,817

2,826

2,835

2,846







Tangible assets

$ 61,833

$ 60,856

$ 60,515

$ 61,337

$ 60,246





































Tangible common equity ratio

7.8%

7.8%

7.7%

7.4%

7.5%





































TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE





























Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,







(in millions, except per common share data) 2021

2021

2021

2021

2020







Tangible common equity

$ 4,849

$ 4,722

$ 4,680

$ 4,513

$ 4,513





































Common shares issued

536.90

536.75

536.75

536.20

533.68







Less: Shares classified as treasury shares

108.98

108.98

108.98

108.98

109.00







Common shares outstanding

427.92

427.77

427.77

427.22

424.68







Less: Unallocated ESOP shares

5.23

5.31

5.40

5.49

5.57







Common shares

422.69

422.46

422.37

421.73

419.11





































Tangible book value per common share

$ 11.47

$ 11.18

$ 11.08

$ 10.70

$ 10.77









View original content to download multimedia:

