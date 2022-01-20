Senior Helpers of Peachtree City Named Best of Georgia® Winner

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers®, one of the nation's premier providers of personalized in-home senior care, today announced its location in Peachtree City has been named a 2021 Best of Georgia® winner in Georgia Business Journal's annual readers' poll. Weighing in on the best of everything throughout the state, Georgia Business Journal readers and editors honored Senior Helpers' team in Peachtree City among thousands of businesses and organizations in more than 25 broad business and community sectors. The franchise has been in operation since 2006 and is operated by Amber Hamani and Anum Virani. Senior Helpers of Peachtree City serves senior citizens and anyone over the age of 18 and their families needing help with daily activities of living throughout the region including, Fayette, Coweta, South Fulton, Douglas and surrounding counties in South Metro Atlanta. Based on the work of its professionally trained caregivers, local seniors continue to enjoy the comfort of their own home, despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges.

"We're delighted to be recognized for this prestigious honor by residents throughout the state of Georgia," comments Hamani and Virani. "It's a true testament to the hard work of all our staff, our dedication to our company mission and to the national reputation and support of Senior Helpers as an organization. We love serving this community, so it is extremely rewarding to have connected with so many local fans."

Senior Helpers operates with a vision to be the leading home care company in each community it serves. Its caregivers in Peachtree City are trained to offer the highest level of care possible based on the company's Senior Gems® Alzheimer's and Dementia care program. As the gold standard for excellence in personalized in-home senior care, the program was developed in conjunction with nationally recognized dementia care expert Teepa Snow, Positive Approach, LLC. Local residents will also benefit from the company's Parkinson's Care Program, a specialized training program for their caregivers created in conjunction with leading experts from the Parkinson's Foundation's Centers of Excellence network.

Senior Helpers was nominated on the Best of Georgia website and voting remained open throughout the year, with tens of thousands of votes ultimately received. Best of Georgia winners and nominees were chosen by a combination of readers' votes and editors' input, and are vetted through several ranking sites, Better Business Bureau complaint reports and voting pattern analysis reports. Winners were named in hundreds of individual categories, providing Georgia Business Journal readers with a go-to-guide for the best of everything in Georgia. Georgia Business Journal recognizes three levels of winners: The Best of Georgia, Best of Georgia Regional Winners and Honorable Mentions. Within each category, there are multiple honorees named in each tier, depending on the size of the market sector.

You can view the full list of Best of Georgia winners at BESTofGEORGIA.com/winners.

Senior Helpers of Peachtree City is located at 301 Kelly Dr Suite #8, in Peachtree City, GA 30269. For more information, please visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/ga/south-metro-atlanta/. For inquiries, please call (770)487-1297 or email ptcoffice@seniorhelpers.com.

About Senior Helpers ®

Senior Helpers® is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors.

Senior Helpers was the first and remains the only national in-home care provider to be certified as a Great Place to Work. The company has been named by Fortune Magazine as one of the best places to work in the aging services category and one of the best places to work in the state of New York. Senior Helpers is named to the Entrepreneur 2020 Top Low-Cost Franchises list as well as one of Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise Companies. Moreover, the company is an approved partner in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership. Senior Helpers is also an active member of the Healthcare Leadership Council — an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com.

