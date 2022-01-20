Contests
SkillsetGroup's Top Employees Help Rocket Staffing Firm onto the National Stage

Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillsetGroup staffing and consulting company announced this month its top employees from 2021, professionals whose talent and dedication are helping solidify the firm's growing national footprint.

SkillsetGroup is an innovative and dynamic staffing company in Southern California focusing on manufacturing, technical, engineering and IT staffing. (PRNewsfoto/SkillsetGroup)

These folks braved waves of COVID and pandemic-related labor shortages to help keep production lines running and essential workers employed.

"Every single person here showed up to the office every day and risked their lives," SkillsetGroup CEO Clint Armstrong told employees at the award ceremony in December. "And I want to tell you, from the bottom of my heart, how much I appreciate it."

Top sales executives, recruiters, managers, payroll and the claims teams all received recognition from management and colleagues at the annual SkillsetGroup Holiday Party. The 2020 party and related festivities were cancelled due to the pandemic, but winners of the 2019 recognition won a trip to Paris, France.

The 2021 top team members are headed to Tulum, Mexico as a hard-earned retreat.

The winter wonderland-themed holiday party at the Pacific Palms Resort in the City of Industry was a gala affair with dinner, drinks, dancing, photo booths and raffle prizes in addition to the employee recognitions.

SkillsetGroup
2021
2021
Belin Martinez

SkillsetGroup
2021
2021
Kristina Blevins

SkillsetGroup
2021
2021
Evelyn Javian

Top Producer
2021
2021
Lupita Baca

Manager of the Year
2021
2021
Noemi Saenz

Top Recruiter
Top Recruiter
2021
2021
Axel Figueroa

Top Recruiter
Top Recruiter
2021
2021
Steven Reza

Top Recruiter
Industrial Division
2021
2021
Reyna Cortes

Top Recruiter
Industrial Division
2021
2021
Maribel Ochoa

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.