China Jo-Jo Drugstores Reports First Half of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), a leading online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products, and healthcare provider in China, today announced its financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2022 ended September 30, 2021.
Mr. Lei Liu, Chairman and CEO of Jo-Jo Drugstores, commented, "We are pleased to have delivered a solid performance during the first half of fiscal year 2022 as we navigate through a challenging operating environment affected by multiple COVID-19 surges. We achieved record revenue of $78.48 million, up 26.8% from the same period of last year, and narrowed down 86% of net loss compared to the same period of last year. Revenue from online pharmacy and wholesale segments increased by 33.5% and 63.6%, respectively, which reflects the efforts of our team as we continue to expand our business. Our strong financial performance once again demonstrates the continuing momentum across the Company as the market recognizing the quality of our products and the brand awareness of Jo-Jo Drugstores. Our unrivaled quality management, reliable supply chains, extensive distribution network and industry-leading talent team are the reasons of the results."
Mr. Liu continued, "ESG, standing for 'Environment, Society and Governance', is embedded in our core value and we are committed to improving the community we serve and protecting the lives of our employees and customers. We received 2021 China ESG Golden Awards, a Sustainability Award from Sina Finance, which recognizes our meaningful progress in delivering social and environmental benefits. The project "Healthy China 2030" will enhance the reformation and innovation in the healthcare industry. To seize this opportunity, we will continue focusing on providing excellent in-store services, accelerating digital transformation and upgrading our business model. We believe that our capability, operational performance and diversified distribution channels will enable us to generate additional revenue and create greater value for our shareholders in the long term."
First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights
For the Six Months Ended September 30,
($ millions, except per share data)
2021
2020
% Change
Revenue
78.48
61.90
26.8%
Retail drugstores
40.42
36.74
10.0%
Online pharmacy
13.70
10.26
33.5%
Wholesale
24.36
14.90
63.6%
Gross profit
15.40
14.99
2.7%
Gross margin
19.6%
24.2%
-4.6 pp*
Loss from operations
(0.49)
(1.94)
74.6%
Net loss
(0.27)
(1.92)
86.0%
Loss per share
(0.01)
(0.05)
80.0%
*Notes: pp represents percentage points
- Revenue increased by 26.8% to $78.48 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021 from $61.90 million for the same period of last year.
- Gross profit increased by 2.7% to $15.40 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021 from $14.99 million for the same period of last year.
- Gross margin decreased by 4.6 percentage points to 19.6% for the six months ended September 30, 2021 from 24.2% for the same period of last year.
- Net loss was $0.27 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended September 30, 2021, compared to net loss of $1.92 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of last year.
First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Revenue
Revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2021 increased by $16.58 million, or 26.8%, to $78.48 million from $61.90 million for the same period of last year. The increase in revenue was primarily due to the growth in online pharmacy and wholesale business.
For the Six Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
($ millions)
Revenue
Cost of
Gross
Revenue
Cost of
Gross
Retail drugstores
40.42
28.90
28.5%
36.74
24.73
32.7%
Online pharmacy
13.70
12.29
10.3%
10.26
8.97
12.5%
Wholesale
24.36
21.90
10.1%
14.90
13.20
11.4%
Total
78.48
63.09
19.6%
61.90
46.90
24.2%
Revenue from the retail drugstores business increased by $3.68 million, or 10.0%, to $40.42 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021 from $36.74 million for the same period of last year. After excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuation, the actual retail drugstores sales increased by 2.0%. The actual increase in retail drugstore sales was primarily due to continuous adjustments of merchandises, better fitness to the market, improved store employee incentive plan, and contribution from the new store sales.
Revenue from the online pharmacy business increased by $3.44 million, or 33.5%, to $13.70 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021 from $10.26 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily caused by an increase in sales to commercial insurance customers via the Company's official website and an increase in sales of prescription drugs via e-commerce platforms such as Tmall. The sales via the Company's official website were primarily made by certain pharmacy benefit management providers and insurance companies. For example, the Company has signed a service contract with Yingda Taihe Life Insurance Co. Ltd. ("Yingda"), a national insurance company. Certain companies bought private health insurances from Yingda for their employees. By linking the Company's online pharmacy platform with Yingda and training Yingda's employees, they are able to buy health products on the Company's online stores. The sales from these customers contributed significantly to the Company's official website sales. The Company's official website sales increased by 85.5% as compared to the same period of last year. Prescription drugs used to be prohibited from online sales due to safety concern. After the nation has lifted the ban order, online prescription drug sales become popular. As a result, the sale of prescription drugs was $4.93 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021. For the same period of last year, it was $3.63 million.
Revenue from the wholesale business increased by $9.47 million, or 63.6%, to $24.37 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021, from $14.90 million for the same period of last year. In order to obtain rebates from its major suppliers, the Company is required to make more purchase from the suppliers. To quickly resell these products, the Company chose to lower its sales price to local vendors, which in turn helped increase the sales significantly.
Gross profit and gross margin
Total cost of goods sold increased by $16.19 million, or 34.5%, to $63.09 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021, from $46.90 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit increased by $0.41 million, or 2.7%, to $15.40 million for six months ended September 30, 2021 from $14.99 million for the same period of last year. Overall gross margin decreased by 4.6 percentage points to 19.6% for the six months ended September 30, 2021, from 24.2% for the same period of last year.
Gross margins for retail drugstores, online pharmacy and wholesale were 28.5%, 10.3%, and 10.1%, respectively, for the six months ended September 30, 2021, compared to gross margins for retail drugstores, online pharmacy and wholesale of 32.7%, 12.5%, and 11.4%, respectively, for the same period of last year.
Loss from operations
Selling and marketing expenses increased by $0.54 million, or 4.3%, to $13.29 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021 from $12.75 million for the same period of last year. The increase in selling and marketing expenses was primarily due to increase in fees charged by various platforms as a result of sales increase in the Company's online pharmacy.
General and administrative expenses decreased by $1.58 million, or 37.9%, to $2.60 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021 from $4.18 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to the decrease in labor cost. In response to the government insurance budget control, the Company cut off certain administration staff and combined several administrative duties. Additionally, in the six months ended September 30, 2021, the Company provided bonus to certain key staff. Such expenses, as a percentage of revenue, decreased to 3.3% from 6.8% for the same period of last year.
Loss from operations was $0.49 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $1.94 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin was (0.6) % and (3.1)% for the six months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Net loss
Net loss was $0.27 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share for the six months ended September 30, 2021, compared to net loss of $1.92 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share for the same period of last year.
Financial Condition
As of September 30, 2021, the Company has cash of $24.61 million, compared to $22.05 million as of March 31, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities is $0.50 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $0.35 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in investing activities is $0.19 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $1.76 million for the same period of last year. Net cash provided by financing activities is $3.43 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $4.55 million for the same period of last year.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), is a leading online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and a provider of healthcare services in China. Jo-Jo Drugstores currently operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours. It is also a wholesale distributor of products similar to those carried in its pharmacies. For more information about the Company, please visit http://jiuzhou360.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company's encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
September 30,
March 31,
2021
2021
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
24,611,175
$
22,045,628
Restricted cash
14,576,183
12,627,016
Financial assets available for sale
92,940
91,472
Notes receivable
97,195
39,392
Trade accounts receivable
14,079,343
13,423,728
Inventories
17,443,466
16,972,965
Other receivables, net
5,768,743
5,051,960
Advances to suppliers
2,919,052
421,963
Other current assets
1,610,682
1,560,119
Total current assets
81,198,779
72,234,243
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net
6,212,655
6,549,035
OTHER ASSETS
Long-term investment
3,981,986
3,981,986
Farmland assets
857,176
835,427
Long term deposits
1,681,417
1,546,764
Other noncurrent assets
834,298
856,391
Operating lease right-of-use assets
18,580,840
16,778,729
Intangible assets, net
3,538,707
3,528,056
Total other assets
29,474,424
27,527,353
Total assets
$
116,885,858
$
106,310,631
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Short-term bank loan
-
762,270
Accounts payable, trade
32,828,259
29,895,830
Notes payable
31,299,086
25,663,633
Other payables
3,842,964
2,940,000
Other payables - related parties
1,133,803
445,305
Customer deposits
1,642,586
1,146,247
Taxes payable
519,531
197,733
Accrued liabilities
396,787
501,111
Long-term loan payable-current portion
2,643,513
2,557,634
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
1,562,318
788,171
Total current liabilities
75,868,847
64,897,934
Long-term loan payable
590,640
1,892,269
Long-term operating lease liabilities
16,063,306
15,118,083
Total liabilities
92,522,793
81,908,286
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock; $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 41,751,790 and
41,752
41,752
Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; nil issued and
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
66,516,033
66,516,033
Statutory reserves
1,309,109
1,309,109
Accumulated deficit
(45,205,117)
(44,942,374)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
3,046,753
2,818,185
Total stockholders' equity
25,708,530
25,742,705
Noncontrolling interests
(1,345,465)
(1,340,360)
Total equity
24,363,065
24,402,345
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
116,885,858
$
106,310,631
CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(UNAUDITED)
For the six months ended
September 30,
2021
2020
REVENUES, NET
$
78,484,478
$
61,896,857
COST OF GOODS SOLD
63,085,681
46,903,886
GROSS PROFIT
15,398,797
14,992,971
SELLING EXPENSES
13,292,931
12,747,919
GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
2,598,175
4,181,725
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
15,891,106
16,929,644
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
(492,309)
(1,936,673)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
INTEREST INCOME
110,291
351,255
INTEREST EXPENSE
(156,786)
(245,079)
OTHER
274,883
(74,475)
CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF PURCHASE OPTION AND WARRANTS
-
27,784
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(263,921)
(1,877,188)
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
3,927
38,595
NET LOSS
(267,848)
(1,915,783)
LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
(5,105)
(190,555)
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC.
(262,743)
(1,725,228)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE GAIN
FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION ADJUSTMENTS
228,568
1,125,030
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(39,280)
(790,753)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES:
Basic
41,751,790
36,232,144
Diluted
41,751,790
36,232,144
LOSS PER SHARES:
Basic
$
(0.01)
$
(0.05)
Diluted
$
(0.01)
$
(0.05)
CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
For the six months ended
September 30,
2021
2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$
(267,848)
$
(1,915,783)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Bad debt direct write-off and provision
(159,978)
(286,076)
Depreciation and amortization
672,825
1,258,156
Change in fair value of purchase option derivative liability
-
(27,784)
Accounts receivable, trade
(442,229)
41,724
Notes receivable
(57,097)
(13,675)
Inventories and biological assets
(197,928)
(448,573)
Other receivables
(695,832)
279,650
Advances to suppliers
(2,487,104)
(531,255)
Other current assets
(94,153)
(853,289)
Long term deposit
(109,694)
(15,106)
Other noncurrent assets
35,787
13,619
Accounts payable, trade
2,449,608
2,362,338
Other payables and accrued liabilities
1,055,417
(845,411)
Customer deposits
477,331
509,549
Taxes payable
318,214
123,082
Net cash used in operating activities
497,319
(348,834)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Acquisition of equipment
(73,471)
(33,968)
Purchases of intangible assets
(6,962)
(55,038)
Investment in a joint venture
-
(1,422,193)
Additions to leasehold improvements
(105,638)
(246,846)
Net cash used in investing activities
(186,071)
(1,758,045)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from short-term bank loan
-
714,160
Repayment from short-term bank loan
(773,500)
-
Repayment of third parties loan
(1,285,484)
(1,175,725)
Proceeds from notes payable
31,258,674
22,668,388
Repayment of notes payable
(26,041,718)
(26,949,176)
Decrease in Employee Deposits
-
(57,133)
Exercise of warrants
-
77,500
Proceeds from equity financing
-
9,205,173
Repayment of other payables-related parties
269,994
68,994
Net cash provided by financing activities
3,427,966
4,552,181
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH
775,500
1,941,058
DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
4,514,714
4,386,360
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period
34,672,644
30,982,606
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period
$
39,187,358
$
35,368,966
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid for interest
156,786
247,371
Cash paid for income taxes
$
3,927
$
3,457
