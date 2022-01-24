Aidoc partners with Novant Health, providing imaging AI to expedite treatment for patients in the emergency department

Novant Health's integration of Aidoc's AI solutions, amid the latest wave of the Omicron variant, expands upon its existing slate of innovative technologies designed to improve delivery of patient care and outcomes

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc , the leading provider of enterprise-grade AI solutions for medical imaging, announces a partnership with Novant Health , a health network of over 1,800 physicians with 15 medical centers across three states. By incorporating Aidoc's AI platform, which includes seven FDA-cleared solutions for triage and notification of patients with acute medical conditions, Novant Health is taking proactive steps to improve patient outcomes and reduce emergency department (ED) length of stay amid resource constraints inflicted by the Omicron variant.

With a dedication to digital transformation for improving workflow efficiencies and patient outcomes, Novant Health is one of the first health networks in North Carolina to adopt Aidoc's AI platform. Novant Health has integrated multiple technologies and has been recognized by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives' (CHIME) "Digital Health Most Wired" program five years in a row for effectively applying "core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities."

"When diagnosing and treating critical pathologies like pulmonary emboli and hemorrhagic strokes, every second counts," said Dr. Eric Eskioglu, Executive Vice President Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, Novant Health. "We are thrilled to partner with Aidoc to bring yet another leading-edge AI-technology to Novant Health. For years, we've been committed to harnessing innovative technologies to improve patient safety and outcomes through the Novant Health Institute of Innovation and Artificial Intelligence. With Aidoc's technology, our physicians will be able to more quickly identify and prioritize these patients and provide rapid life-saving treatments."

From Aidoc's AI platform, Novant Health will be utilizing the intracranial hemorrhage (brain bleeds), pulmonary embolism (lung blood clots), incidental pulmonary embolism, c-spine fracture, and abdominal free air AI solutions. In one example, a study conducted by the Yale New-Haven Health System found that Aidoc's intracranial hemorrhage AI solution was able to reduce ED length of stay by approximately one hour.

"With rapidly rising numbers of people infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant, we can see the hard impact on hospital emergency room capacities and resources across the U.S.," says Elad Walach, CEO and co-founder of Aidoc. "We're proud to partner with a leading, innovative hospital network like Novant Health, which serves a large portion of the population in the three states its facilities are located in. Together, through our AI solutions and their state-of-the-art facilities, we will enable radiologists and related hospital providers to expedite care for tens of thousands of patients, contributing toward a mitigation of the current emergency room situations and setting an example for integrating innovation during turbulent and non-turbulent periods."

About Aidoc

Aidoc delivers the most comprehensive and widely-used portfolio of AI solutions, supporting providers by flagging patients with suspected acute conditions in real-time, expediting patient treatment and improving quality of care. Aidoc's healthcare AI platform is currently used by thousands of physicians in hospitals and radiology groups worldwide and across multiple care coordination service lines, having analyzed over 10.3 million scans in the past year. For more information, visit www.aidoc.com .

About Novant Health

Novant Health is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient facilities and hospitals that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. The Novant Health network consists of more than 1,800 physicians and over 35,000 employees who provide care at nearly 800 locations, including 15 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2021, Novant Health was the highest-ranking healthcare system in North Carolina to be included on Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity list. Diversity MBA Magazine ranked Novant Health first in the nation on its 2021 list of "Best Places for Women & Diverse Managers to Work." In 2020, Novant Health provided more than $1.02 billion in community benefit , including financial assistance and services.

