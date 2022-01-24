Flying Car Certified to Fly! - Civil Aviation Authority issues AirCar the Certificate of Airworthiness

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AirCar the dual-mode car-aircraft vehicle has been issued the official Certificate of Airworthiness by the Slovak Transport Authority, following the successful completion of 70 hours of rigorous flight testing compatible with European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) standards, with over 200 takeoffs and landings.

Klein Vision’s AirCar (PRNewswire)

The challenging flight tests included the full range of flight and performance maneuvers and demonstrated an astonishing static and dynamic stability in the aircraft mode. The takeoff and landing procedures were achieved even without the pilot's need to touch the flight controls.

It took a team of 8 highly skilled specialists and over 100,000 manhours to convert design drawings into mathematical models with CFD analysis calculations, wind tunnel testing, 1:1 design prototype powered by electric 15KW engine to 1000kg 2-seat dual-mode prototype powered by 1.6L BMW engine that achieved the crucial certification milestone.

"AirCar certification opens the door for mass production of very efficient flying cars. It is official and the final confirmation of our ability to change mid-distance travel forever," said Professor Stefan Klein, the inventor, leader of the development team and the test pilot. "50 years ago, the car was the epitome of freedom," says Anton Zajac, the project cofounder. "AirCar expands those frontiers, by taking us into the next dimension; where road meets sky."

"Professor Stefan Klein is the world leader in the development of user-friendly Flying Cars. His latest (fifth) version is the pinnacle achievement in the new category of flying cars!" said Dr. Branko Sarh, Boeing Co. Senior Technical Fellow. "The automated transition from road vehicle into an air vehicle and vice versa, deploying/retracting wings and tail is not only the result of pioneering enthusiasm, innovative spirit and courage; it is an outcome of excellent engineering and professional knowledge," he noted after AirCar's first intercity flight last year.

"Transportation Authority carefully monitored all stages of unique AirCar development from its start in 2017. The transportation safety is our highest priority. AirCar combines top innovations with safety measures in line with EASA standards. It defines a new category of a sports car and a reliable aircraft. Its certification was both a challenging and fascinating task," said René Molnár, the director of the Civil Aviation Division (Transport Authority of Slovakia).

Klein Vision has already completed tests of a new powerful, lightweight, and efficient ADEPT Airmotive aviation engine and finalized drawings and technical calculations for the upcoming monocoque model with variable pitch propeller expected to reach speeds over 300km/h and range of 1,000km. "ADEPT Airmotive is proud to have our ecologically compliant engines selected to power this exciting and innovative project," said Richard Schulz – Founder, ADEPT Airmotive. "Klein Vision's AirCar is an engineering marvel, and we look forward to our long-term cooperation!", added Raymond Bakker, the ADEPT Technical Director. The new production model is expected to be certified in 12 months.

For video coverage of the flight click here or visit the website www.klein-vision.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1731545/Vision_Aircar.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AirCar