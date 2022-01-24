Milan Laser Hair Removal Becomes Nation's Largest Laser Hair Removal Company

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milan Laser Hair Removal looks toward a big year as they're officially the largest laser hair removal provider in the country. This achievement coincides with their newest location opening in Sandy Springs, GA. The clinic is located in The Plaza at City Springs and is the 165th location for the laser hair removal giant.

"We are so thrilled to officially be called number one!" said Dr. Shikhar Saxena, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Milan Laser Hair Removal. "Milan has seen such steady growth in the last couple of years despite the pandemic, which really speaks to our safety protocols, the effectiveness of our treatments, and our customer loyalty."

Since opening its first location in 2012, Milan Laser has set itself apart from med spas and other laser hair removal providers by not selling laser hair removal by the session. Their exclusive Unlimited Package™ is included with each body area purchased. This unique package gives clients unlimited treatments on any body area purchased—though the average client is 95%+ hair-free in seven to 10 treatments. It's Milan Laser's way of guaranteeing every client's results for life at one affordable price—there are no surprise costs or touch-up fees down the road. And if clients travel or move, their laser hair removal package goes with them as clients can be treated at any of Milan Laser's 165 (and counting!) locations across the country.

Every client has a customized treatment plan developed to provide them with the permanent results they are looking for, and every treatment is completed with the Candela GentleMax Pro, the gold standard in laser hair removal. This dual-wavelength laser combines Alexandrite and Nd: YAG laser technology into one machine, making it easy and safe to treat all skin tones. Additionally, the built-in cryogen cooling spray protects the skin and makes treatments less painful than waxing.

"It feels so good to say we're the number one laser hair removal provider in the country," said Colleen Papek, Chief Operations Officer at Milan Laser. "This is a growing industry, and we are confident that we'll stay number one both in terms of having the most locations as well as customer satisfaction as we continue to expand. It's a great time to be part of this market."

The laser hair removal experts at Milan Laser Hair Removal are excited to offer everyone the joy of having smooth, hair-free skin at an affordable price. That's why every client is approved for one of Milan Laser's affordable, no-interest payment plans , giving them the option to pay in full or take advantage of low monthly payments.

To learn more about their newest locations and specials or to book a free consultation, visit www.milanlaser.com .

About Milan Laser Hair Removal

Founded in 2012 by two board-certified medical doctors in Omaha, Nebraska, Milan Laser Hair Removal is the nation's largest laser hair removal provider. With more than 160 locations in 23 states and over 1,000 employees nationally, they are a premier employer as well. Laser hair removal is all they do, performing over 30,000 treatments each month. Milan Laser provides life-long results for all genders and skin tones in a safe, judgment-free environment, and all of their treatments are performed by highly trained medical professionals. For more information, visit www.milanlaser.com .

