CURE Token Teams Up with Kaulig Racing and Noah Gragson

LEXINGTON, N.C., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaulig Racing and Noah Gragson will team up with charity-based cryptocurrency, CURE Token, during Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month at Kansas Speedway.

CURE Token was created by Jacob Beckley to raise awareness for childhood cancer and help families touched by it. Backed by the Beckley Foundation, CURE Token's mission is to bring awareness to childhood cancers, fund cancer research, and directly support families affected by pediatric cancer. As CURE grows, Jacob also hopes to use the power of blockchain technology to completely revolutionize healthcare as we know it.

"Partnering one of the most well-recognized sports in the world with pediatric cancer, this collaboration is a reminder of what happens when people come together for a great cause," said Jacob Beckley, Founder of CURE Token. "The Beckley Foundation, CURE Token, and Gragson are working to further the mission of supporting pediatric cancer research and bringing awareness to the devastating consequences of cancer. Pediatric cancer goes well beyond its patient, it affects the families, friends, and communities. CURE Token aims to lessen those affects with the hope that, one day, we will not be defined by the word cancer."

Earlier this week, the team announced Gragson's part-time NCS schedule at Kaulig Racing, which will include 14 events throughout the 2022 season. CURE token has signed on for the fall event at Kansas Speedway on September 11.

"I am humbled to represent CURE Token and to work with Founder Jacob Beckley and the Beckley Foundation," said Gragson. "It is an honor to represent a crypto company and foundation that supports such a great cause. Helping raise awareness for pediatric cancer is very important to me and the entire Kaulig Racing team. I look forward to racing the CURE Token No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Kansas Speedway in the fall of 2022."

The partnership with CURE Token has extra special meaning for Kaulig Racing team owner, Matt Kaulig, whose involvement with Akron Children's Hospital earned him the title of the 2020 Champion for Children Award.

"Our new-found partnership with CURE Token is one that is special to me for many reasons," said team owner, Matt Kaulig. "The fight against pediatric cancer is one that is near and dear to me. I'm excited to be able to continue bringing awareness to this cause through CURE Token."

Kaulig Racing's No. 16 CURE Token Camaro ZL1 will compete in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway during Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger's victory at "The Brickyard" for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team's second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About CURE Token

CURE is dedicated to using the power of decentralized finance to help rid the planet of dreadful diseases like cancer. Partnering with global research teams and drawing from a wealth of experience in the innovation, technological, and charitable sectors, CURE aims to go one step further than simply becoming the world's most successful charity token.

