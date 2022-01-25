Enjoy Rich Surround Sound and Clear Dialogue with Sony Electronics' HT-S400 Soundbar and Powerful Wireless Subwoofer

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the HT-S400 2.1ch soundbar, bringing cinematic surround sound to any living room. Whether it's used to watch the latest movie, stream a favorite show, or listen to music, the HT-S400 delivers a powerful audio experience thanks to its S-Force PRO Front Surround technology, clear dialogue features and powerful 330W total power output.

"Delivering a powerful cinematic experience is a core goal when developing any of our home audio products, and the HT-S400 is no exception," said Tyler Ishida, President of Consumer Business Group, Sony Electronics Inc. "This compact and easy-to-use soundbar includes many of Sony's customer-loved audio features but at a more accessible price point."

Surround sound made simple

The HT-S400 lets users hear sound from all around thanks to high-quality Dolby® Digital with Sony's own virtual surround sound technology S-Force PRO Front Surround. It puts viewers right in the action of their favorite movies by emulating cinema-style surround sound. By using front speakers only, Sony's unique digital sound field processing technology virtually reproduces the surround sound field.

Enjoy clearer sound and dialogue with X-Balanced Speaker Unit and Separated Notch Edge

The front speakers include an X-Balanced Speaker Unit, which features a unique rectangular shape that maximizes the diaphragm. It also reduces driver excursion while maintaining sound pressure, resulting in less distortion and greater vocal clarity.

The Separated Notch Edge on the X-Balanced Speaker Unit improves vertical amplitude symmetry, which is essential for clear sound quality. It achieves this by using strategically placed cuts on the edge, which help to control the stress inside and outside the edge of the diaphragm. With these two features, customers will never miss a word during a high-octane action sequence or subtle, tense moment of conversation.

Rich bass sound

The soundbar comes with a powerful wireless subwoofer with a large 160mm speaker unit to deliver a deeper, richer bass sound. This wireless subwoofer boosts the impact of everything users watch and listen to; feel the deep rumble of thunder and heavy bass beats.

Effortless BRAVIA™ integration

Connecting the HT-S400 to a Sony BRAVIA TV is quick and easy. Thanks to an integrated user interface, the soundbar settings automatically appear on the BRAVIA TV's Quick Settings menu for easy control of sound settings and volume1 with BRAVIA's remote control.

To minimize cable clutter, the HT-S400 soundbar has been built to receive audio wirelessly from a BRAVIA TV for an easy, wireless connection2.

A pleasant and intuitive user experience

The soundbar has been designed to deliver an intuitive user experience thanks to its simple remote control that combines a comfortable hand-fit design with easy operation. It also provides easy access to Voice mode for clearer dialogue and Night mode for when users want to watch TV without waking the house.

The ease of use is also found through the convenient OLED display window on the soundbar, which offers at-a-glance status information on remote control functions, including input source, volume, and sound settings.

Sustainability in mind

Sony's products are designed not only for excellent sound quality but also with the environment in mind. Sony's originally developed recycled plastic, which is used in the subwoofer rear panel of the HT-S400, required many years of research and design to ensure the sustainable materials would meet Sony's strict audio requirements. Incorporating these materials reflects Sony's commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its products and practices3. To learn more, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/sustainable-audio.

Pricing and Availability:

The HT-S400 has a suggested retail price of $299.99 and will be available to order in April 2022 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit:

https://electronics.sony.com/audio/soundbars/all-soundbars/p/hts400.

1 Integrated UI works with the following models. Z9K series, A95K series, A90K series, A80K series, X95K series, X90K series, X90S series, X85K series and X80K series. Z9J series, A90J series, A80J series, X95J series, X90J series, X85J series and X80J series (these series require software update to the latest version). Product availability varies by country. HDMI connection is required.

2 As for Wireless connection via Bluetooth®, BRAVIA™ supporting Bluetooth® A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile) is needed. Applicable TV models: https://www.sony.net/bluetooth-connection/.

3 The recycled plastics may not be used for parts depending on the time of production.

