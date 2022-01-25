Major Global Hindu Organization Signs on to Test Liberty Defense's HEXWAVE at its Atlanta Temple

WILMINGTON, Mass. and Atlanta, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading technology provider of concealed weapons and threat detection solutions, is pleased to announce that it has signed a collaboration agreement (CoA) with a major Hindu organization to beta test HEXWAVE™ at its temple outside Atlanta.

Places of worship face increasing security threats in today's world. HEXWAVE walkthrough security screening can provide rigorous detection without compromising guest experience. The high throughput system can be used indoors and outdoors to provide security screening at multiple entry points and at the perimeter for a layered defense approach.

As a global Hindu religious and social organization with 3,300 temples around the world, the organization has a number of temples located throughout North America and is the first house of worship to sign on with Liberty to test HEXWAVE.

"Places of worship are a key customer segment for Liberty Defense, and we look forward to working alongside one of the largest Hindu temples in the United States to understand the challenges of providing better detection while maintaining a welcoming environment for its members," said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. "Visitors and worshipers should not have to worry about safety and security, and we plan to work closely with the temple's security operations to make sure that is the case."

HEXWAVE uses 3D imaging and Artificial Intelligence to detect metallic and nonmetallic concealed threats, providing an early warning to security staff before the threat is carried out.

"I contacted Liberty Defense to better understand their HEXWAVE technology and how it can fit into our Hindu temples for minimizing the risk of attacks," said Dixit Suthar, security system administrator for the temple. "We have thousands of visitors each year, and unfortunately, it is more prevalent today that places of worship have become a target. There are several types of detection technologies out there, however HEXWAVE strongly caught my attention with its ability to detect metallic and nonmetallic objects. We work closely with our partners to evaluate their products and recommend improvements to work within our operation. We are excited to team with Liberty Defense to see how we can make HEXWAVE a success."

This beta testing phase is a key part of HEXWAVE's development process. The incremental testing of the system in customer facilities can help to ensure that the product is aligned to market requirements. Beta testing is expected to begin in Q2 2022.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

