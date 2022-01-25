Millennia welcomes Ankit Sharma as its new Chief Data and Analytics Officer

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennia (the "Company"), a leader in patient payment and patient engagement for hospitals, health systems and medical groups, is excited to announce the addition of Ankit Sharma to its leadership team as the Chief Data and Analytics Officer.

Ankit comes to Millennia with over a decade of leadership experience in healthcare data and analytics. Ankit most recently came from nThrive as the Vice President of Analytics & AI, where he led Product Strategy and Engineering, and he built and scaled global data and analytics operations. Prior to that, he led data and analytics at Equation, an early-stage healthcare analytics startup focused on providing critical insights to providers of all settings and managing the ingression and integration of data across many health information systems. Ankit has been a speaker at a myriad of healthcare conferences, focusing on machine learning and artificial intelligence to solve critical revenue cycle challenges. With a proven track record of building sought after healthcare analytics products and teams, Ankit looks forward to helping Millennia in its next phase of growth.

"Data is a highly critical and strategic part of our business and the amazing results we produce for our clients and their patients," said Tom Ormondroyd, CEO of Millennia. "Having worked with Ankit previously, I know we have brought on a leader who not only will drive the strategic direction of how we use data and analytics, but will ignite tremendous energy and passion in his team. We're excited to have Ankit join the Millennia family."

About Millennia: Millennia is how healthcare providers engage with their patients – from the first appointment to the final payment. It means a better experience for your patients and more revenue for your organization. Founded in 2012, Millennia provides technology-driven patient pay and engagement solutions for more than 1,400 facilities in 42 states. To learn more, email rking@millenniapay.com or visit Millenniapay.com.

