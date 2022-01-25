New Josh Bersin Report Finds Outperforming Organizations Build Healthier Workforce Behaviors Through Connected Navigation

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Covid-19 pandemic entering its third year, making informed health decisions has never been more important. In response, hundreds of large employers have rapidly bolstered their health and wellbeing resources with myriad digital health solutions. However, 76% of Americans still struggle to fully understand their available benefits.

A new report by The Josh Bersin Company , Leading Practices in Employee Health Navigation, highlights the best strategies top organizations can leverage to create an employee benefits experience that is easier to engage with and navigate.

Many employees now have dozens of health and wellbeing point solutions available to them, making it difficult to understand which options are right for their specific needs. When employees are faced with a fragmented and complex benefits experience, it leads to lower engagement and poorer health outcomes, ultimately reducing the impact of employer investments. To address these challenges and better serve employees and their families, many employers have turned to navigation solutions to connect their disparate benefits and create a personalized and engaging member experience. Navigation solutions that share data and insights across the healthcare ecosystem—such as care advocates, on-site clinics, virtual providers, and condition management vendors—enable benefits leaders to provide a unified healthcare experience for their whole population, thus ensuring more members get the right care at the right time.

"According to our research, companies that leverage navigation tools to make benefits easy to find are more than twice as likely to innovate," said Josh Bersin, CEO of the Josh Bersin Company. "That's because employees who can easily access the best care options for their individual needs are more likely to stay healthy and productive."

The report includes new case studies from two Castlight customers, which explore how these companies are leveraging Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT), a leader in connected navigation, to help their employees better navigate their benefits offerings. American Eagle Outfitters, one of the organizations profiled, implemented Castlight's digital and high-touch navigation solutions to help engage their entire population in their health, an undertaking they deemed especially critical during the pandemic.

"This report validates the powerful impact that connected navigation can have on the health and wellbeing of the employee population," said Tamar Rudnick, senior vice president of Marketing at Castlight. "Castlight's decade-long investment in data and technology is critical to enabling this connected navigation infrastructure to provide members with a seamless experience across all parts of the healthcare system."

Employers that continually apply a health lens to work and engage with a connected navigation partner are able to provide their employees with the right support and care options they need right when they need it. When employers take a more holistic approach to employee health and wellbeing, they have the opportunity to improve health outcomes and reduce medical spend.

For more information, visit www.castlighthealth.com. You can find the full report here .

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for people to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. As a leader in connected healthcare navigation, we provide a world-class digital platform with a team of clinical and benefits experts to help members easily connect and engage with the right programs and care, at the right time. Castlight partners with Fortune 500 companies and health plans to transform employee and member benefits into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience to deliver better health outcomes and maximize returns on healthcare investments.

About The Josh Bersin Company

The Josh Bersin Company provides a wide range of research and advisory services to help HR leaders and professionals tackle the ever-evolving challenges and needs of today's workforces. Recent research initiatives span diversity and inclusion, hybrid work, wellbeing, HR capabilities, and business resilience. The Josh Bersin Academy is the world's first global development academy for HR and talent professionals and a transformation agent for HR organizations. The Academy, which has seen more than 50,000 program enrollments since its 2019 launch, offers content-rich online courses, a carefully curated library of tools and resources, and a global community that helps HR and talent professionals stay current on the trends and practices needed to drive organizational success in the modern world of work. For more information, visit www.joshbersin.com and www.bersinacademy.com.

